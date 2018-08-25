Getty Images

Mark your calendars and set reminders: September will be a busy month on the made-up food holiday and deal front.

Besides Labor Day, September brings National Guacamole Day, National Cheeseburger Day and one of the most popular days of the year, National Coffee Day.

September also is Better Breakfast Month, National Honey Month, National Rice Month and National Potato Month.

Hungry yet?

September also brings the official start of fall on the 22nd and more pumpkin spice, a continuation of the early seasonal change that began in late August.

Bookmark this page because it'll be updated frequently with new deals.

Today's specials

It's National Beer Lover's Day and Free Shake Friday.

The deals

Here are the best deals, big days and ongoing specials, available at participating locations. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location before heading out.

Sept. 7: Free Shake Friday

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Free Shake Friday is a four-day event at Potbelly. Through Sunday, Sept. 9, with an entrée purchase at participating locations, get a free shake when you say #FreeShakeFriday. Perk members also will have the perk in their accounts.

Steak ’n Shake: Get a free regular specialty milkshake with any purchase Friday using your Steak ’n Shake app account at participating locations. Sign up for an account and download the app at www.steaknshake.com/rewards.

Sept. 7: National Beer Lover's Day

Sept. 8: Target's 'Adopt-A-Pup' kids' event

Not a food deal and a different kind of pet adoption. Participating Target stores are holding “Our Generation Adopt-A-Pup” events 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8.

According to Target and Our Generation, kids are invited to bring their Our Generation dolls and can choose a free limited-edition 6-inch plush dog to adopt and pose for photos. Bringing the dolls is not required.

There was a pre-registration period but that date has passed and Target says it is accepting “walk-ins." However, the free toys are available while supplies last and there will be a limited supply.

During the event, participating stores also will offer 15 percent off select dolls and accessories.

Learn more at https://events.ogdolls.com.

Sept. 8-12: Lilly Pulitzer 'After Party Sale'

The brand known for its preppy and bright clothes has put out the word: Lilly Pulitzer’s twice-yearly “After Party Sale” starts 9 a.m. Saturday in-store and then “around 8 a.m. ET” Monday online, according to the retailer’s website.

For Lilly fans, it’s one of the most anticipated sales of the year because it offers a rare chance to save on the designer brand.

Shoppers are expected to get to stores early and online shoppers will be placed in a virtual waiting line.

"Don’t panic and think you need to refresh your page. Keep it open and give it time," the website advises. "There’s nothing more exciting than watching yourself get closer and closer to the front of the line!"

With all sales being final, some shoppers say there’s an advantage to shopping in-store versus online.

Jennifer Hayes, of Stuart, Florida, said she got to her closest Lilly Pulitzer 45 minutes before the store opened for last year’s sale and was among the first group of shoppers allowed into the store.

“Going to the store saves the hours of being in a virtual sale line,” Hayes said. “It was like a crazy Black Friday sale once inside but you were able to try items.”

During past events, the Lilly website has had glitches due to the volume of shoppers.

“I have run into technical issues and hassles like items disappearing from my cart each time I've tried to shop, so it's almost not worth it to even bother,” said Elizabeth Smith, of Orlando. “I'm sure the craziness around it is that the items are pricey and everyone loves a good deal.”

The company says the website was recently revamped and is "easier and faster to shop."

Here are some important things to note about the sale:

The Lilly app won’t work during the sale.

A time-saving suggestion is to create an account and enter your credit card information in advance.

All After Party Sale items are final sale and are not eligible for return or exchange, according to the sale policy.

Due to high demand, it can take four- to six weeks before your items are shipped.

Sept. 9: Grandparents Day

White Castle: Take $3 off any Castle pack with a coupon posted at www.whitecastle.com/summer-savings.

Sept. 10-16: Hungry Howie’s 45 cents deal

Hungry Howie’s: To celebrate the pizza chain's 45th anniversary, get a large one-topping pizza for 45 cents with the purchase of a regular-price large pizza and promo code 45YEARS at participating locations. Not valid in Florida.

Hungry Howie's will offer a medium one topping pizza for $3.14 on Pi Day

Tony Segielski, Tony Segielski

Sept. 15: National Double Cheeseburger Day

It's National Double Cheeseburger Day and National Cheese Toast Day (see below for National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18).

Sizzler: The fast-casual chain is celebrating National Cheese Toast Day by giving away free samples of its signature Cheese Toast from noon to 2 p.m. No purchase required. The chain also is hosting a #CheeseToastSelfie social media photo contest through Sept. 30. Learn more at www.sizzlercheesetoast.com.

Sept. 16: National Guacamole Day

The deals are forthcoming but did you know that Qdoba Mexican Grill has free guac everyday? The fast-casual chain started giving away free guacamole with orders of burritos, tacos and quesadillas in 2014. Queso is another freebie.

Hey @ChipotleTweets - heard you are giving free guac today! We give it away for free on entrées 365 days a year (no coupons needed). So we wanted to make sure you didn’t make the rookie mistake of running out. Happy Smashing! #freetheguac #NationalAvocadoDay pic.twitter.com/yDJyEZ4AYR — Qdoba (@qdoba) July 31, 2018

Sept. 18: National Cheeseburger Day

If National Cheeseburger Day is anything like National Burger Day, which was held in May, we can expect a long list of specials.

Here are a few early announcements to whet your appetite:

BurgerFi: Locations nationwide will be offering $1 cheeseburgers with the purchase of a cheeseburger Sept. 18.

Culver's: Although there's not a nationwide promotion, individual locations may offer specials. One way to check is by calling your closest location and some may post specials on the location's details page at www.culvers.com.

Farmer Boys: Get $1 Big Cheese cheeseburgers at participating locations Sept. 18.

Holiday Inn: At all 28 Burger Theory restaurants located in Holiday Inn properties, get a free burger Sept. 18 while supplies last. The Burger Theory locations are giving away 10,000 classic cheeseburgers and no additional purchase is required. Starting on National Cheeseburger Day and through Nov. 11, Burger Theory will have a limited-time three cheese loaded burger, The Cheese Louise.

Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries: Show you have downloaded the My Hwy 55 app and get half-off all burger combos from 5 p.m. to close Sept. 18. The chain considers itself the official restaurant of the made-up holiday.

PT’s Taverns: Get a single cheeseburger for $4, a double cheeseburger for $6, a triple cheeseburger for $8 and a quadruple cheeseburger for $10 Sept. 18.

Tony Roma's: Members of the chain’s email club will get a coupon for $2 off any burger Sept. 18. Sign up at www.tonyromas.com.

Wayback Burgers: Download the chain’s new Wayback App by Sept. 17 for a National Cheeseburger Day buy-one-get-one free deal Sept. 18. Also earn a free classic burger after making your first in-app purchase and earn other freebies.

White Castle: The fast-food chain known for its sliders calls Sept. 18 Cheese Slider Day and it’s giving away a free cheese slider with any purchase and a coupon at www.whitecastle.com/summer-savings.

Sept. 19: Talk Like A Pirate Day

Freebirds World Burrito: Get a free side of chips and salsa with the purchase of Freebird sized burrito or larger.

Sept. 20: National Pepperoni Cheese Pizza Day

Weeks after National Cheese Pizza Day, it's time for pizza with a topping. More deals are expected and find out how to save year-round with pizza rewards programs.

Pizza Hut: Buy any large menu-priced pizza Sept. 20 and get one medium pepperoni pizza for $1 with promo code PEPPERONI2018.

PT’s Taverns: Classic pepperoni flatbreads will be $8 for National Pepperoni Pizza Day, Sept. 20.

Sept. 20: Free Queso Day at Moe's

Sept. 20 also is Free Queso Day at Moe's.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: The fast-casual chain is hosting Free Queso Day Sept. 20 along with a contest for a chance to win free queso for life. Enter Sept. 1-16 by checking in with the Moe’s app or by visiting Moe’s Facebook page where you can enter your email address on a pinned post. The winner will be announced on the big day.

Sept. 22: First day of fall and Museum Day

The day marking the change of seasons is typically a one for deals. Spring brought us cool freebies and the first day of summer had an assortment of treats. Sept. 22 also Museum Day.

Bruegger’s Bagels: The chain starts its National Coffee Day deal on the first day of fall. Members of Bruegger’s Inner Circle rewards program can get a free coffee. Sign up at www.brueggers.com.

Museum Day: Sign up for a Museum Day ticket for free entry to participating museums and cultural institutions across the country. Smithsonian hosts the annual event and a Museum Day ticket provides free admission for two people on Sept. 22. Learn more and register at www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday

Sept. 28: National Drink Beer Day

Three weeks after National Beer Lover's Day, it's time for another day to celebrate beer.

Sept. 29: National Coffee Day

These caffeinated deals are percolating and many more are expected.

Amora: The coffee subscription service will give free two bags with every National Coffee Day purchase. One of the free bags will be Amora’s new Pumpkin Spice coffee.

Barnes & Noble: All Barnes & Noble Cafes will offer a free cup of tall hot or iced coffee all day Sept. 29.

Bruegger’s Bagels: This National Coffee Day special starts on the first day of fall, Sept. 22, and runs through Sept. 29. Members of Bruegger’s Inner Circle rewards program can get a free coffee. Sign up at www.brueggers.com.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: At participating locations, get a free regular coffee with the purchase of a food or bakery item Sept. 29.

Corner Bakery Café: It’s a two-day deal at the fast-casual chain. All locations will offer a free any size hand-roasted coffee or cold brew (where available) with any purchase on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.

Peet’s Coffee: The chain will have an in-store and online offer. Get 25 percent off on one pound of beans and a free drip coffee or tea at participating Peet’s coffeebars. For online purchases at www.peets.com, get 25 percent off all regular, non-subscription, one pound bean purchases with promo code COFFEEDAY18.

White Castle: Get a free small coffee with any purchase and a coupon at www.whitecastle.com/summer-savings.

Ongoing specials

Applebee’s: The September Neighborhood Drink of the Month is the $2 Samuel Adams OctoberFest.

Baskin-Robbins: Small Cappuccino Blasts are $2.99 in September and October.

Carvel: Through Oct. 31, save $2 off a 48-ounce or larger cake or $3 off any sheet cake with a printable coupon.

Chili’s: The chain’s $5 margarita special for September is the Crown Apple Crisp, which is made with Jose Cuervo tequila, Crown Royal Regal Apple Whiskey, Cranberry Juice and Fresh Sour. The drink is available through Sept. 30.

Creamistry: From noon to 5 p.m. weekdays through Sept. 14, students and educators with a valid school ID get 20 percent off a single item purchase.

Dairy Queen: For a limited time, download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account and get a free small Blizzard treat at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit. Not valid in Texas. There also are weekly exclusives through the app.

Jersey Mike’s: Through Sept. 30, get 10 percent online orders with promo code SUBABOVE10 at www.jerseymikes.com/order. By placing an order, also be entered in the chain’s annual A Sub Above College Football Tailgate Sweepstakes.

Introducing, the apple of your eye: The Crown Apple Crisp $5 margarita. 🍏🍎 #MOTM pic.twitter.com/YQcIOLC0qo — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) September 1, 2018

Jimboy's Tacos: Through Sept. 30, first responders get a free Original Ground Beef Taco or Bean Taco when they present their employee ID at participating California and Nevada locations for the chain’s new Taco for a Hero campaign. The offer is for firefighters, police, EMTs and active military personnel.

Olive Garden: Through Sept. 23, order select entrees when dining in and take a second home for free for Olive Garden's popular “Buy One, Take One” promotion. On Sept. 24, the eight-week long Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion begins

On The Border: Through Oct. 1, get chicken tinga and seasoned ground beef tacos are $2 and brisket and southwest chicken tacos are $4 at participating locations.

Panda Express: Through Oct. 31, get $3 off any online order $5 or more with the code "HONEYISBACK."

You know what’s better than a plate full of shrimp? Endless plates full of shrimp. Get ready, ‘cause #EndlessShrimp is back. 🍤🍤🍤 pic.twitter.com/RQONmFwiJ8 — Red Lobster (@redlobster) September 3, 2018

Red Lobster: The Endless Shrimp promotion is back for a limited time.

Wendy's: For a limited time, get a small Frosty for 50 cents. Learn more here.

White Castle: Through Oct. 31, the Columbus-based fast-food chain has $3 Bacon Threesomes, which include three options of bacon-loaded sliders.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/newsletters.

