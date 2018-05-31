Ask the Captain: Frequently asked questions Question: Can the 747 be saved? It's sad to see the most beautiful and iconic passenger plane ever built being retired. Answer: The 747 will remain in service in cargo operations for several more years. In passenger service, it has been overtaken economically. The new fuel-efficient twins cost so much less to operate that the 747 cannot compete. Four-engine airplanes are becoming more rare due to economics and the technical advances of the twins. This trend will continue. 01 / 48 Question: Can the 747 be saved? It's sad to see the most beautiful and iconic passenger plane ever built being retired. Answer: The 747 will remain in service in cargo operations for several more years. In passenger service, it has been overtaken economically. The new fuel-efficient twins cost so much less to operate that the 747 cannot compete. Four-engine airplanes are becoming more rare due to economics and the technical advances of the twins. This trend will continue. 01 / 48

Question: When I look at pictures of planes being built at the Boeing factory, the tail of the plane is the only part painted. Why is the tail painted before the rest of the plane?

— Bruce, Carlsbad, Calif.

Answer: It is easier to paint and balance the vertical fin and rudder when they are initially assembled than waiting to do the entire airplane. Airplane manufacturers spend millions of dollars studying the most efficient time and way to execute common processes.

Q: What is the reason that airlines do not paint the wings on their airplanes?

— Steve Donnelly, Auburn, N.Y.

A: Paint adds weight to the airplane. The aluminum alloys or composite material used for the wings are designed to withstand being exposed to the elements, and the large surface area would require many gallons of paint, adding substantially to the weight of the airplane.

Behind the scenes at Boeing's 787 factory in South Carolina (2018) Boeing 787 aircraft in various stages of final assembly rest on the factory floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.

Q: Do metal-colored aircraft, such as older American Airlines models, weigh less than painted aircraft? Do they use some kind of metal preservative instead of colored paint?

— Aaron Heskel, Antwerp, Belgium

A: Yes, there is a weight benefit of up to several hundred pounds by not having paint on the fuselage. Unpainted surfaces do require extra buffing and maintenance, offsetting some of the cost savings of flying with lower weight.

Q: I often read about airlines repainting an aircraft to commemorate a city, a sports team, etc. In an industry so focused on the bottom line that they charge for pillows, this seems extravagant. About how much does it cost to repaint a Boeing 757 or Airbus A320?

— Jim P, Rochester, N.Y.

A: The city, team or organization may share the cost of commemorative paint on an airplane with the airline. The cost varies significantly depending on the individual design and the contract with the painting organization, so I can’t provide you with an exact figure.

Some airlines, such as JetBlue, have many airplanes in commemorative paint while others have none. It appears that some have determined it is a good means to advertise, while others choose other marketing methods.

JetBlue rolls out special 'Blueprint' livery on Embraer E190 JetBlue provided this undated photo of an Embraer E190 painted in the carrier's new "Blueprint" special livery.

JetBlue paints Airbus A320 in colors of New York City police JetBlue provided this image of its new "Blue Finest" livery on one of its Airbus A320 aircraft.

John Cox is a retired airline captain with US Airways and runs his own aviation safety consulting company, Safety Operating Systems.

