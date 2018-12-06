Tech giant Apple has updated its developer guidelines to explicitly ban "mining" cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

The new rules restrict apps that drain battery, generate excessive heat, or put unnecessary strain on device resources — all of which take place in bitcoin mining.

"Apps, including any third party advertisements displayed within them, may not run unrelated background processes, such as cryptocurrency mining," Apple said on its website.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) released new guidelines for its iOS devices, which ultimately will outlaw “mining” cryptocurrencies. These new rules will restrict apps that drain battery, generate excessive heat, or put unnecessary strain on the device.

courtesy of Apple Inc.

It's unlikely someone could successfully "mine" bitcoin on an iPhone or iPad alone because of the amount of energy and computing power it takes. But Apple's move could pre-emptively stop future, less energy-intensive digital currencies from being mined on these devices or halt the pooling of multiple devices to accomplish it.

Here's what Apple's website says:

"2.4.2 Design your app to use power efficiently. Apps should not rapidly drain battery, generate excessive heat, or put unnecessary strain on device resources. Apps, including any third party advertisements displayed within them, may not run unrelated background processes, such as cryptocurrency mining."

The guidelines include cryptocurrency but that language remained the same as an archived version of the site recorded in late May by the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine.

More: Amazon Echo, Apple HomePod or Google Home: which is smarter about playing music? We tested them

More: This year's iPhone tsunami may set one stock soaring

More: Apple, where's the smarter Siri in iOS 12?

Apple's crypto-related guidelines were originally set in 2014 after the app store unlisted Coinbase and other cryptocurrency apps, citing an "unresolved issue," according to Apple Insider, which first reported the guideline updates Monday.

The report didn't say when Apple updated its policy, and the company did not return a CNBC request for comment.

Cryptocurrency "mining" is essentially math often done by high-powered computers. In order to trade bitcoin, transactions need to be verified through complex math equations, then and added to what's known as a "distributed ledger." In return for solving equations "miners" receive bitcoin.

Memoji is coming in iOS 12.

Apple

On a computer, that process generates 1,400 watts — the same as one hair dryer, according to bitcoin mining company Coinmint.

Many apps on the iOS store claim to let users mine with power from their personal devices, including "Crypto Coin Miner" and "Cryptocurrency Cloud Mining." The latter says it lets users "make money and earn cryptocurrencies "without major investment or hassle from direct involvement with hardware or software."

Bitcoin hit its lowest in two months over the weekend after a relatively small South Korean exchange said it was hacked. The digital currency was trading near $6,726 Monday, according to CoinDesk.

© CNBC is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news and commentary. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com