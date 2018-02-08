Apple crossed the magic line on Wall Street on Thursday to become the first U.S. company worth $1 trillion.

That’s an interesting milestone for a company thought to be coasting on ideas left over by the late Steve Jobs, a firm that hadn't innovated in years.

But one great idea – the iPhone – is the gift that just keeps on giving, selling more than 200 million units yearly. And even with a price hike in 2017 to $1,000 and up, people were still willing to fork over 10 Ben Franklins for the iPhone X, the most expensive iPhone ever.

So, innovator or not, you’ve got to hand it to Jobs’ successor Tim Cook. Without his marketing and manufacturing brilliance, Apple never would have crossed the $1 trillion threshold.

Sales of Macintosh computers are declining, the best days for the iPad are behind it, and the iPhone just continues selling millions of units every week, a remarkable feat for a product that’s now 11 years old.

Beyond the iPhone, the hidden cash cow gem in the Apple universe is the service division, which includes iCloud backup storage, iTunes movie rentals and the Apple Music subscription service.

Services is now No. 2 to iPhone sales and growing steadily.

The company generated $9.5 billion in Services sales in the most recent quarter that ended in June.

Services is heavily tied to the iPhone. Apple has 1.3 billion users on all of its devices, a ready and willing audience to market to.

All of those nagging messages that you’re out of storage space and need more iCloud are a pain in the rear – and a huge revenue generator for Apple. And if you want to see a movie, odds are it won’t be available on Netflix or Amazon, and with the demise of video stores, our most notable home-entertainment choice would be iTunes, which will rent you most movies for $3.99.

Services accounted for 18 percent of Apple’s total revenue in the quarter ended in June, and the average customer spends about $30 a year with it. Investor analyst Gene Munster predicts that will grow to just over $70 per user within the next few years.

As a private business, Munster estimates that Services would be worth just less than $400 billion.

Now the question for Apple is, post-$1 trillion, can it get to $2 trillion?

The thinking on Wall Street is no. There’s another company that actually innovates, is smarter, faster and more nimble – and its name is Amazon.

Look at what Amazon has done to retail. The company has a nearly 50 percent market share of e-commerce. Walmart, by comparison, gets just 3.7 percent of its sales from e-commerce, according to eMarketer estimates.

Look around and see all of those Amazon purchases. Think about the last time you were willing to stand in a line at retail to pay for something versus clicking a button and watching a product show up within hours.

There are those who think the smartphone will disappear within the next decade and that we’ll all move to wearable devices and voice computing. I’m not in that camp. I believe we have phones for at least 20 years, if not longer. But if I were Tim Cook, I wouldn’t get too complacent. Not with Amazon breathing down his neck.

What do you think readers? Will Apple get to $2 trillion? Let’s chat about it on Twitter, where I’m @JeffersonGraham.

