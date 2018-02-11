Mourners visit the memorial outside the Tree of Life Synagogue on October 31, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pa. Eleven people were killed in a mass shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Oct. 27.

A synagogue in Brooklyn was vandalized with anti-Semitic epithets, prompting a political event to be canceled Thursday and a police investigation less than a week after the deadliest attack against the Jewish community in U.S. history.

Graffiti that read, "Kill All Jews," was found inside Union Temple around 8 p.m. Thursday, police said.

"Broad City" star Ilana Glazer was slated to interview journalist Amy Goodman and New York state Senate candidates Andrew Gounardes and Jim Gaughran, the New York Post reported. But audience members were soon sent home.

New York mayor Bill de Blasio called it "the vilest kind of hate" and condemned it as a hate crime.

"Children go to school here. This is the vilest kind of hate," he tweeted. "Union Temple is stronger than this. Brooklyn is stronger than this. We will fight anti-Semitism with every fiber of our being."

Union Temple declined to comment, citing the ongoing police investigation.

Less than a week ago, a gunman who killed 11 worshipers in the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh shouted "All Jews must die" as he carried out the massacre.

Since the shooting, other cases of anti-Semitic graffiti have occurred around the country.

In Brooklyn Heights, similar graffiti was found Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. Police in Southern California are investigating anti-Semitic graffiti spray-painted on a synagogue.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, a group that tracks and fights anti-Semitism, there were at least 1,986 such incidents motivated by anti-Jewish bias – including physical assaults, vandalism and attacks on Jewish institutions – in 2017, a 57 percent spike in incidents over the year before.

