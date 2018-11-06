American Express is turning to Los Angeles as it presses ahead with the expansion of its luxe line of Centurion Lounge airport clubs.

The 13,900-square foot club slated for Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) will become American Express’s 12th Centurion Lounge. Amex says it will be located post-security in the Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT) and will accessible to Terminals 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 as LAX.

The Centurion Lounge is the upscale line of airport clubs run by American Express, the first of which opened in Las Vegas in 2013. American Express has been rapidly rolling out new locations since then. In April, Amex announced that it had picked Denver for its 11th Centurion Lounge location. In January, New York JFK was revealed as the 10th location. Those locations are expected to open in “early 2019.”

The lounges have been welcomed by frequent fliers, who have praised the clubs for their high-end aesthetics. The lounges are also not tied to any single airline or frequent-flier alliance.

TODAY IN THE SKY: The world's 20 busiest airports (2017) | The world's busiest airport? It's Atlanta, yet again (story continues below)

The busiest airports in the world (2017) 20. Denver (DEN): 61,379,396. Rank in 2016: 18th. 01 / 21 20. Denver (DEN): 61,379,396. Rank in 2016: 18th. 01 / 21

Centurion Lounge access is complimentary for American Express Platinum Card and Centurion members. Platinum Card members also get complimentary access for up to two travel companions. Centurion members may enter with their immediate family or up to two guests.

“On the heels of announcements that we will be bringing new Centurion Lounges to New York and Denver, we are thrilled to open our next lounge in Los Angeles, the No. 2 U.S. airport our Platinum Card Members travel through,” Josh McKay, American Express’s VP and general manager, Global Benefits and Services, said in a statement.

New York JFK is the top airport for American Express Platinum Card Members, according to the company.

American Express did not reveal specific lounge details, but did say it will include an “enhanced tranquility area, offering both brightly-lit and dimly-lit quiet areas to help global travelers adjust to new time zones as they travel internationally.”

Other perks will include Wi-Fi, a spa, showers, a kid and adult-friendly family room, custom and complimentary chef-crafted food menus.

PHOTO TOUR: Behind the scenes at Los Angeles International Airport

Behind the scenes at LAX A row of international tails from London, Taipei, Paris, and Frankfurt line the terminal. 01 / 31 A row of international tails from London, Taipei, Paris, and Frankfurt line the terminal. 01 / 31

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com