An American Eagle regional jet departing from a small Pennsylvania airport aborted its takeoff Tuesday morning after striking a deer.

None of the 43 passengers or three crew on the flight from Williamsport to Philadelphia were hurt, according to PennLive.com.

The aircraft involved was a 50-seat Embraer ERJ 145 regional jet. It was taking off just after 6 a.m. ET when it struck a buck that is thought to have jumped the airport’s perimeter fence, Williamsport airport Executive Director Thomas Hart said to the website.

American Airlines confirmed the incident involving the plane, which was operated by American Eagle affiliate Piedmont Airlines.

The flight was canceled and passengers were accommodated on other American Eagle flights to Philadelphia, American spokesman Ross Feinstein tells USA TODAY's Today in the Sky blog.

Airline crews were working on repairs to the aircraft, which was not seriously damaged. The deer, however, did not survive, according to PennLive.

Wildlife incursions are rare, but not unheard of, at commercial U.S. airports.

IN PICTURES: The fleet and hubs of American Airlines

The fleet and hubs of American Airlines

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com