A look at the Tasting Train on Florida's Brightline
Brightline, Florida's new intercity passenger rail service, will have monthly culinary events on its Tasting Train.
Once a month, the Brightline's Tasting Train will offer wine and spirits pairings along with live music.
On October, passengers will get to sample the acclaimed Antinori wines from Tuscany on the Brightline's Tasting Train.
Brightline's Tasting Train will travel from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale to Miami. Passengers will get to sample wine and/or spirits along the way.
Brightline's Tasting Train will include a chance to taste food that pairs with the wine and spirits.
Brightline has said it wants to provide passengers with culinary experiences.
Brightline's Tasting Train will stop at Miami’s Central Station, where passengers will get to enjoy multiple tasting stations. Last month, celebrity chef Michelle Bernstein was on hand to cook for the revelers.
At the Brightline's first Tasting Train in September, celebrity chef and Miami native Michelle Bernstein showed off her culinary skills for guests.
Part of the Tasting Train experience includes live music at Miami's Central Station, with views of the city.
Part of the Tasting Train experience includes live music at Miami's Central Station.
The Brightline higher speed train debuted earlier this year.
The Brightline travels through Miami. This is the train going through Miami's Design District.
This is the interior of the new Brightline train.
the Tasting Train will depart from West Palm Beach.
The Tasting Train will pick up passengers at the Fort Lauderdale station.
This is the Select Lounge at Miami's Central Station. During nights when the Tasting Train comes through, it will have food and beverage stations and live music acts.
Brightline

Brightline, Florida's new intercity passenger rail service, is looking to do more than just transport its customers from place to place.

On the evening of Oct. 5, Brightline launches its second in a series of on-board culinary experiences.

The monthly Tasting Train series, which debuted in September, includes wine and spirits pairings along with live music.

Brightline began service earlier this year as the country's only privately owned and operated higher-speed passenger railroad. It has made a commitment to provide hospitality programming.

“Brightline is reinventing travel by offering elevated experiences for people to connect and enjoy distinct culinary tastings,” said Johanna Rojas, vice president of marketing for Brightline.  

Florida's Brightline trains could go to Tampa

This month, passengers will get to sample acclaimed Antinori wines from Tuscany.

The journey will take off at 7 p.m. from West Palm Beach with a customized Antinori Guado al Tasso wine sampling en route to Fort Lauderdale.

The train will depart Fort Lauderdale at 7:39 p.m. and arrive at Miami’s Central Station at 8:14 p.m. In Miami, the party will move on to Brightline’s Select Lounge with live music and multiple tasting stations serving Antinori’s wines from Tuscany paired with food.

At the end of the party, a dedicated train will be waiting to take the revelers home to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

First ride: Aboard Florida’s new Brightline train

It will depart Miami at 9:43 p.m., arrive in Fort Lauderdale at 10:11 p.m. and then make its final stop in West Palm Beach at 10:57 p.m.

Last month’s Tasting Train featured wines from Far Niente Winery in Napa Valley and an appearance by celebrity chef and Miami native Michelle Bernstein.

SMART Tickets, which include the wine tasting on the train and the Select Lounge Miami Central Event, are $150 per person.

Tickets are still available via Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tasting-train-featuring-the-wines-of-antinori-tickets-49104062573

First look: The new Brightline train station in Miami
A Brightline train makes a test run through the new MiamiCentral station.
A Brightline train approaches MiamiCentral station.
Brightline's new station as seen from NW 1st Ave. in Miami.
Brightline's new MiamiCentral Station.
Ticketing stalls at the new MiamiCentral Brightline station.
Escalators take riders to train level in the new MiamiCentral Brightline station.
Brightline's new station in Miami features a cafe area with full bar.
The children's play area at Brightline's new MiamiCentral station.
A lounge area in the new MiamiCentral Brightline station.
A lounge area in the new MiamiCentral Brightline station.
Brightline's new MiamiCentral train station.
Miami's Freedom Tower is visible from the platform of the new Brightline station.
A designer's rendering of a planned mixed use retail and residential complex at the site of Brightline's MiamiCentral station.
Photo tour: Florida's first Brightline train
Brightline president Mike Reininger introduces the first of five Brightline trains that will offer high-speed service between Miami and Orlando at the company’s operations facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Jan. 11, 2017.
The first Brightline high-speed trainset – dubbed the “BrightBlue” – was delivered to the company’s operations facility in West Palm Beach in December and will be joined by four others by the summer.
Brightline’s “BrightBlue” includes four passenger coaches and two locomotives, one on each end so that the train never has to turn around when it reaches its final destinations in Orlando and Miami.
Brightline training manager Patrick Mawhinney shows the controls of one of the two locomotives that will power the high-speed train.
The inside of a “Smart” coach on the Brightline train, which will be the standard passenger coaches in the fleet. Each cabin has 66 seats and 32-inch aisles that allow for strollers and wheelchairs to pass through the entire length of the train.
Seats in the "Smart" coaches are 19 inches wide. Brightline officials say they recline without intruding on passengers behind them.
There are several tables in each of the "Smart" coaches that allow groups of four to sit together. Those groups also have glass panels over the seats to minimize noise.
Each “Smart” coach has multiple areas to store bulk items like bicycles, large bags and strollers.
Every “Smart” coach will have a small area with a microwave, coffee and other refreshments.
The inside of a “Select” coach on the Brightline train, the higher-level coach that will feature a single row of seats alongside a double-row.
Seats in the “Select” coaches are 21 inches wide, and some include tables.
The four-seat grouping in a “Select” coach includes a table and fold-out extensions for each seat.
Tables in the “Select” coach have room for passengers to work and plug in their devices.
Each seatback on Brightline trains will have two tray table options. One is smaller and designed for drinks.
The larger tray table on the seatbacks of Brightline trains.
The overhead compartments on the Brightline trains are big enough for bags and standard carry-on luggage.
A table arrangement inside the “Select” coach of Brightline trains.
Each table in Brightline passenger coaches has pop-up charging stations that include standard power outlets and USB connections.
Regular seats on Brightline trains have two power outlets in each row and other power sources under the armrests.
Bathrooms in the passenger coaches are designed to be completely hands-free, starting with a sensor that opens the door.
The touchless bathroom includes sensors that allow passengers to open the door, flush the toilet and run water in the sink with the wave of a hand.
The sinks in the bathroom start with the wave of a hand.
The passenger coaches are each designed with a waiting area outside the bathroom so people can sit on a padded bench as they wait in line.
The engine room of a Brightline locomotive, which is run by a 16-cylinder, 4,000 horsepower engine.
The engines on the locomotives are designated “Tier-IV” diesel-electric engines that are supposed to run clean and quiet.
Tim Leiner, assistant chief mechanical officer for Brightline, shows off the underside of a train at the company’s operations facility in West Palm Beach.
A view of the 500-foot-long maintenance tunnel at Brightline’s operations facility in West Palm Beach. Trains will receive an inspection there before starting service each day.
Brightline trains will be serviced at the company’s operations facility in West Palm Beach, a 12-acre compound that will include a 20,000 gasoline tank, storage facilities and a machine that will wash the trains from top to bottom.
Keith Warncke of Brightline shows the sand bags that will replicate the weight of passengers when the train begins its first test runs in South Florida in mid-January.
