One week after yanking a game simulating school shootings off Steam, Valve Software said it will now takes a hands-off approach to what appears on its video game platform.

In a blog post published on Steam's website, the company confirmed it will now "allow everything" on its service, with the exception of things they deem illegal or "straight up trolling."

"Taking this approach allows us to focus less on trying to police what should be on Steam, and more on building those tools to give people control over what kinds of content they see," reads an excerpt from the post.

Valve said it is working on giving players and developers more comprehensive tools to hide games of their choosing or to avoid harassment.

Last week, Valve removed a game called "Active Shooter" from the Steam marketplace following uproar over being able to allow players to simulate a school shooting. The game had been scheduled to launch on June 6.

In the game, described as a "dynamic SWAT simulator," players could choose the role of SWAT team member attempting to diffuse an active shooter situation at a school, or control the shooter themselves.

Following an investigation, Valve learned a person identified as Ata Berdiyev was behind the game's publisher, Revived Games, and developer Acid.

More: 'Active Shooter' video game simulating school shootings developed by 'a troll,' pulled from platform

"Ata is a troll, with a history of customer abuse, publishing copyrighted material, and user review manipulation," Valve spokesman Doug Lombardi said in a statement.

The game drew ire from parents of school shooting victims who said the game was inappropriate.

More: 'Active Shooter' game lets players act out a school shooting. Parkland parents are angry

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com