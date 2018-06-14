WINSTED, Minn. — A young woman got her head stuck in the oversized tailpipe of a truck at a recent music festival in Minnesota.

Firefighters were called to the Winstock Music Festival last weekend in Winsted, about 40 miles west of Minneapolis, and used a power saw to help free the woman.

Details of how she got stuck there are unclear, but alcohol may have played a role. The McLeod County Sheriff's Department confirms she was cited for underage drinking and escorted from the grounds once her head was removed from the exhaust pipe.

A video of the rescue posted on Facebook has been viewed 2.5 million times.

