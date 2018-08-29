Chef Barbara Lynch's restaurants
"When your heart and soul is into it, it shows,” chef Barbara Lynch says of her cooking, which is all inspired by nostalgia and the enjoyment of eating and preparing food.
Lynch’s first restaurant, No. 9 Park, was a risk: Not only was the project Lynch’s first solo foray into owning and leading a restaurant, but the location made critics dubious of the restaurant’s potential success.
Twenty years after No. 9 Park originally opened in 1998, the constantly bustling restaurant has won awards and critical acclaim.
No. 9 Park is elegant but approachable, with a six-course chef’s tasting menu as well as an ala carte menu offering fresh pasta dishes and innovative, seasonal protein preparations.
No. 9 Park’s decadent prune-stuffed gnocchi, served with foie gras, shouldn’t be missed.
B&G Oysters is Lynch’s ode to New England fare, done right, on Boston’s South End.
Lynch opened B&G Oysters, a casual seafood shack, on the South End to fill a gap: Before the restaurant opened in 2003, this type of raw bar was really only found on Boston’s ritzier North End.
Beyond serving oysters by the dozen, B&G Oysters also hosts oyster shucking classes to help bivalve lovers better appreciate and enjoy oysters at home.
In addition to raw treats, B&G Oysters also serves a full seafood-centric menu, most notably, a Maine-style lobster roll.
Also on the South End, The Butcher Shop is Lynch’s ode to Italy and the inspiring butchers she encountered while touring through the country.
As an ode to Europe, The Butcher Shop is highly seasonal and also designed to allow guests to trickle in for a small bite and a glass of wine, or a much larger feast.
As indicated by its name, The Butcher Shop is highly meat-centric, with starring dishes like a prime dry aged rib eye for two.
Beyond steaks, seasonal butcher cuts can also range from roasted poultry (like duck breast or chickens) to lamb, pork chops and even burgers.
In Fort Point, Drink is Lynch’s first foray into the bar scene, where craft cocktails pair with expertly prepared finger foods.
Inside Drink, communal tables and an approachable bar are designed to help foster community and allow strangers to converse with one another.
Ordering a cocktail at Drink doesn’t require deciphering a list of complicated artisanal ingredients, but rather, letting a bartender know your favorite drink or favorite flavors and letting them craft the perfect cocktail for you.
The food at Drink riffs on traditional bar food, but expertly prepared, with favorites being french fries with malt vinegar aioli, a gooey stracciatella grilled cheese and chocolate chip cream pie.
Since opening in 2010, Menton has become one of Lynch’s most famous and critically adored restaurants, earning four stars in the Boston Globe and making its way onto several top restaurant lists.
Menton is Lynch’s interpretation of what contemporary fine dining is, and she combines French and Italian cuisine to create upscale, yet comforting and beautiful, dishes.
One of Lynch’s most iconic dishes is her butter soup, from Menton, which melds briny seafood with melted butter and a honey emulsion.
Beyond the standard lunch and dinner menus at Menton, a special chef’s table offers a unique ala carte menu in a private dining room with a view of the kitchen.
At Lynch’s more casual Sportello, she cleverly melds an Italian trattoria with an American diner.
It’s all about the carbs at Sportello, namely, polenta and pasta, made fresh in-house daily.
Various crostini, charcuterie and cheese of the day allow guests to customize antipasti platters at Sportello, to sip with well curated wine as the sun sets just past the oversize front windows.
Family-style feasts, as well as a prix-fixe lunch, may be the best way for first-timers to try a range of dishes at Sportello. Those who want to venture beyond pastas can also delve into a menu of whole and filleted fish, as well as steak.
Stir may be Lynch’s most unique endeavor: A hybrid test kitchen, classroom, bookstore and truly multi-use space dedicated to all things food.
Though classes and special events are by reservation only, guests can shop at Stir Monday - Saturday, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Lynch’s memoir, "Out of Line," is now available in hardcover and softcover, and as an audiobook.

At 54 years old, Barbara Lynch finally feels (hugely) successful. The chef and restaurateur currently helms an empire of eight restaurants (plus a cookbook shop-test kitchen hybrid), holds three James Beard awards and half a dozen more nominations, and a spot on 2017’s Time 100 list. And last April, Lynch’s memoir, "Out of Line: A Life of Playing with Fire," which follows her from her modest upbringing in South Boston to the heights of her career, was published to critical acclaim.

“I felt like if I could cook then I would always have a job,” Lynch told USA TODAY about her career. “Cooking came naturally to me, so I loved being in the kitchen and still do.” Still, opening an empire, or even running an acclaimed restaurant, wasn’t always on the table.

As a self-taught chef, Lynch had to work even harder to make a name for herself. “I had to prove that I could be a success at cooking,” Lynch recalls. “I had to face insecure battles because I’m self-taught: You never feel up to par when you’re in that position, but I knew what I wanted and I was going to get there. I was determined.”

Lynch felt her first inklings of success when her first restaurant, No. 9 Park, which she opened in Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood in 1998, started getting national recognition. Bon Appetit named her first solo endeavor one of the “Top 25 New Restaurants in America” and Food & Wine put the nostalgia-focused European-esque restaurant on its “Best New Restaurants” list.

“When No. 9 Park opened, people were saying I wouldn't make it, that I’d fail,” Lynch says, noting that the restaurant’s real estate had formerly been a diner and a shoe store. The property’s proximity to the Massachusetts State House (and the resulting foot traffic) made Lynch feel like the space was, in fact, the exact right location for her first restaurant. And when she quickly started earning rave reviews and accolades, Lynch enjoyed her first taste of success, but it felt temporary. Now, 20 years after No. 9 Park opened its doors, Lynch laughs, “Okay, I’m successful. I find myself thinking, ‘I’ve really done this.’”

Beyond her credentials, Lynch says she most feels her success when, “My younger cooks become chefs and restaurant owners themselves, it’s like my job is complete.” In the culinary community, Lynch is known for her support and mentorship of young chefs, perhaps most notably Kristen Kish, winner of "Top Chef" Season 10 and, as of June 2018, chef at Arlo Grey in Austin.

At the peak of her success, Lynch is nowhere near retirement, but she still fantasizes about what her “retirement restaurant” will be: Comfort food, like she cooks at home, for friends and family, no larger than a group of eight people at a time. “My friends [who come over and eat] are all like, ‘Oh my God, this is so good,’ and I’m like, ‘It’s just steak,’” Lynch laughs about her future hyper-casual plans. Perhaps this is the biggest element that sets Lynch apart from other legendary chefs: She actually cooks at home.

For those of us not invited into Lynch’s home (yet), take a look at the nine businesses she currently runs along with her team, from the 20-year-old No. 9 Park, to its South End successors B&G Oysters and The Butcher Shop, and beyond.

A female chef in each state
In Birmingham, Ala., Becky Satterfield is the owner and executive pastry chef at Satterfield's, a must-visit for beignets with sautéed apples and homemade vanilla bean ice cream.
Most recently recognized from 'Top Chef', chef Laura Cole cooks up local fare like reindeer ragu and Alaskan crab with homemade lemon pasta at her restaurant 229 Parks in Alaska's Denali National Park.
In Sedona, Ariz., chef Lisa Dahl's restaurants span from an upscale Italian eatery that was the first gourmet restaurant in town, to a casual pizzeria to a grand Latin American-fusion spot, complete with stunning red rock views.
In Fayetteville, Ark., chef Chrissy Sanderson serves New American cuisine at Mockingbird Kitchen, using recipes from her mother and grandmother as well as local ingredients to formulate an innovative yet comforting menu.
Internationally known for her controversial title of "World's Best Female Chef" in 2016, Dominique Crenn is the chef and owner behind the two Michelin-starred Atelier Crenn, and its sibling restaurants Petit Crenn and Bar Crenn in San Francisco.
6. In Denver, chef Cindhura Reddy is opening her second restaurant, Namkeen in Zeppelin Station food hall, where she will offer fast-casual South Indian street food.
7. Originally from Romania, Alexandra Ayala Costache serves as the opening sous chef and executive pastry chef at the Roger Sherman Inn in New Canaan, Conn. A graduate of the French Culinary Institute, her specialties include chocolate dacquoise and tarts.
In Delaware's Village of Hockessin, a Victorian farmhouse doubles as The House of William & Merry restaurant and home to husband and wife team William Hoffman and Merry Catanuto. New American cuisine incorporates local and foraged ingredients in dishes like roasted bone marrow with local wild mushroom pate.
Chef Lisabet Summa serves as co-owner and executive culinary director of South Florida's Big Time Restaurant Group. Her restaurants include Louie Bossi's Ristorante, Rocco's Tacos, City Cellar, Big City Tavern, Grease Burger Bar, City Oyster, and most recently, Rocco's Tacos in Tampa.
Savannah Sasser is executive chef of Hampton + Hudson in Atlanta's Inman Park, where she creates elevated pub food with local, seasonal ingredients. She also butchers, breaks down and prepares all meat in-house and cures the restaurant's signature bacon.
A 'Top Chef' alum, chef Lee Anne Wong runs Honolulu's Koko Head Cafe, where she serves tropical brunch food like black sesame yuzu muffins, congee with cinnamon-bacon croutons and a daily selection of dumplings.
In Boise, Idaho, Jennifer Minichiello serves as executive chef at The Wylder, a hyper trendy neighborhood pizzeria and New American restaurant serving everything from fried chicken to lasagna.
Chef Diana Dávila opened Chicago's Mi Tocaya Antojería in March 2017, and has received a slew of accolades and recognition for her modern Mexican menu, featuring dishes like espaghetti con crema poblana with crab and egg.
Chef Abbi Merriss co-owns Indianapolis' Bluebeard, named after Indiana-born author Kurt Vonnegut's novel 'Bluebeard'. Typewriters decorate the library-like restaurant, where checks for dishes like warm kale salad and truffled egg toast are dropped at tables in hardcover books.
In Iowa City, Emily Agnew-Seiler serves as chef de cuisine at Pullman Bar & Diner and has hosted events to showcase and promote women in Iowa's culinary scene.
Melinda Roeder is the owner and chef at Lawrence, Kansas' Cafe Beautiful, a reservation-only restaurant with only one table, known for serving an artistic prix-fixe menu nightly.
Chef Ouita Michel owns seven restaurants in Lexington, Ky., and serves as the chef-in-residence at Woodford Reserve Distillery. Her newest restaurant, Honeywood, serves an all-day menu of upscale American favorites, like sweet potato beignets, slow-cooked pot roast with honey glazed carrots and plenty of homemade pies.
At Coquette in New Orleans, co-chef and owner Kristen Essig is nominated for a James Beard Best Chef (South) Award. Coquette serves upscale Southern fare, and diners can put themselves in chef Essig's hands with a five-course blind tasting menu that's constantly changing.
In North Yarmouth, Maine, chef Krista Kern Desjarlais is the powerhouse behind The Purple House, where she sources New England ingredients to create wood-fired baked goods in her cottage-like bakery.
Inspired by her mother and two grandmothers' cooking, chef Stephanie Wilson whips up elevated comfort food at Vintage restaurant in New Market, Md.
At PAGU in Cambridge, Mass., chef and owner Tracy Change creates ramen inspired by the dishes served at her grandmother's Japanese restaurant and her own experience cooking at a three Michelin-starred restaurant in Spain's Basque Country.
At Detroit's Lady of the House, chef Kate Williams runs the show, serving seasonal brunch and dinner menus that showcase classic techniques with beloved American flavors, as seen is dishes like the corn dog rillette.
In May 2017, chef Jamie Malone took over Minneapolis' 70-year-old Grand Cafe, ushering in a new era of female leadership at the iconic Minnesota restaurant.
Chef Taylor Bowen Ricketts runs Fan and Johnny's in Greenwood, Miss. With a background in fine art, Ricketts uses locally sourced ingredients to artistically create fresh Cajun and Creole dishes.
At Lona's LiL Eats, chef Lona Luo brings the cuisine of her hometown in China's Yunnan province to St. Louis. Seasonal noodle bowls, rice paper wraps and create-your-own style dishes are all offered at the casual restaurant.
At Bozeman, Mont.'s Feast Raw Bar & Bistro, executive chef and co-owner, Caroline Doern brings a decadent raw bar to the middle of the country, where sashimi is joined by bison carpaccio and crispy pork belly with sweet corn cakes.
At J. Coco in Omaha, Neb., chef and owner Jennifer Coco sources seasonal vegetables from an urban garden next to the restaurant.
Inside Silverton Casino Hotel in Las Vegas, chef Jaimee Pepe runs Twin Creeks Steakhouse, where she serves steak, seafood and more indulgent casino fare.
In Holderness, N.H., innkeeper and chef Rae Andrews runs The Inn Kitchen + Bar where she prepares an ever-changing menu featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients from local farmers and a resident fishmonger. Onsite, the property's gardens grow herbs and flowers used in craft cocktails.
New Jersey native chef DeAnna Paterra specializes in homemade pasta and Italian fare at her eponymous restaurant, DeAnna's, in Lambertville, N.J. Her partner Lisa Nichols runs the pastry program and front of house.
Catherine O'Brien is the chef and co-owner of TerraCotta Wine Bistro, which is housed in a 19th-century adobe building near the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, N.M.
The British-born force behind New York's The Spotted Pig, The Breslin, and perhaps most notably, White Gold Butchers, an uptown butcher shop and meat-focused restaurant run by a team of female butchers, chef April Bloomfield is essential to Manhattan's restaurant scene.
James Beard Award-winning chef Ashley Christensen creates upscale, Southern fare to be served in her highly hospitable, trendy restaurants, including Poole's Diner in Raleigh, and a slew of AC Restaurants in North Carolina.
At Butterhorn 210 in Bismarck, N.D., co-owner and chef Stephanie Miller prepares Midwestern ingredients with French and Italian influence for a new category of local fare.
Chef Karen Small has owned Cleveland's The Flying Fig for almost two decades, infusing sustainable agriculture from small farms and local food artisans into her menu.
In Oklahoma City, Brittany Sanger is partner and executive chef of The Jones Assembly. She trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and has worked at restaurants in France, Boston and Los Angeles.
In Portland, Ore., chef Jenn Louis runs Ray, an Israeli-inspired eatery (in the home of her former beloved Italian restaurant, Lincoln), where she creates vegetable-forward dinners starring homemade hummus with gourmet garnishes and freshly baked lavash bread.
In Philadelphia, chef Marcie Turney and her partner Valerie Safran run a slew of restaurants, which have transformed the city's South 13th Street. Their projects include Barbuzzo, Little Nonna's, Lolita, Jamonera and more.
At the Relais & Châteaux Weekapaug Inn in Weekapaug, R.I., executive chef Jennifer Backman cooks with fresh herbs from the resort's backyard garden and nearby Ocean House's Food Forager to supplement ingredients sourced from nearby Connecticut and Rhode Island farms.
In Charleston, S.C., chef Chelsey Conrad (pictured) and executive pastry chef Cynthia Wong run the kitchen at Butcher & Bee, which offers a wide selection of homemade breads and pastries to accompany modern and internationally inspired Southern cuisine.
In Sioux Falls, S.D., chef Sanaa Abourezk owns Sanaa's Gourmet Mediterranean, where she specializes in kebabs, dips and fatayer calzone-like Mediterranean pita pockets stuffed with broiled eggplant, falafel and more.
One of a few (but increasing number) of women to break into Tennessee's barbecue scene, Melissa Cookston owns Memphis Barbecue Company, and has expanded her restaurants to locations in Georgia and North Carolina.
Austin, Texas, native, chef Callie Speer is at the forefront of the capital city's all-female-run punk rock diner, Holy Roller. Along with her female manager and a female pastry chef, Speer serves an enviable menu of biscuits, egg-centric brunch dishes and indulgent desserts.
In Salt Lake City, Utah, chef Katie Weinner runs SLC Pop, a pop-up restaurant that offers multi-course, gourmet dinners in various spaces.
In Burlington, Vt., chef Jaclyn Major and owner Kortnee Bush run Butch + Babe's, where they serve elevated pub food, upscale Chicago-style hot dogs and nightly specials, like house-made ramen night and TV dinner nights, all to pair with local beers and cider.
In Charlottesville, Va., Leni Sorensen owns Indigo House, a farm where she raises animals to cook and cultivates produce to serve at her chef's table dinners and in cooking lessons. A PhD and expert in 18th and 19th-century cooking methods used by Virginia housewives and slaves (including the slaves who cooked for Thomas Jefferson and James Madison), Sorensen educates diners with her Southern fare.
In Seattle, owner and chef Donna Moodie uses her mom's cooking and hospitality as inspiration for her Caribbean and internationally-inspired restaurant, Marjorie.
In Bridgeport, W.V., Anne Hart is the executive chef and owner of Provence Market Café & Marketplace, a French-style bistro where she serves decadent dishes like mussels meuniere and Provencal-style ravioli.
Rhonda Bell owns Twisted Cuisine in Kenosha, Wis., and the kitchen is run by chef Erica Buskirk (pictured). Rustic-gourmet dishes include shredded rabbit, duck heart and an elk burger.
At Trio in Jackson Hole, Wyo., chef de cuisine Cassina Brown creates hearty, mash-up dishes like BLT soup and Croque Madame pizza.
