ATLANTA – A Georgia police officer was shot and killed Saturday near a school in Snellville and authorities say they are searching for the shooter.

Gwinnett County Police identified the slain officer as Antwan Toney. He had been with the department for two years.

According to Sgt. Jake Smith with Gwinnett County Police, the officer was shot at around 3 p.m. EDT while approaching a suspicious vehicle parked behind Shiloh Middle School in Snellville, a suburb about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Shots were fired at the officer from inside the car, police said. At least one shot came through the glass and struck the officer.

Toney was rushed in critical condition to Gwinnett Medical Center, where he died, police say.

No other officers are hurt and police could not confirm whether any suspects were shot.

News outlets report multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for suspects.

