The news that Bill Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault on Thursday was a win for the Me Too movement, for victims whose stories have been dismissed and specifically for women who have long alleged that Cosby mistreated them.

Here's a look at Cosby's accusers, many of whom are celebrating now, and how they're reacting to the verdict.

1. Pamela Abeyta

In 1979, when she was 25 and an aspiring model, she says in a statement that a producer introduced her to Cosby, who met her in Vegas, paid for her $2,500 outfit and brought her to a show. She thinks someone put something in her drink, because later in the night she says she blacked out but remembers seeing that she was in Cosby’s bed with two other naked people.

2. Jewel Allison

A writer, Allison says she was asked by her agent to meet Cosby for dinner around the late 1980s or early 1990. She says she went to dinner, where she was the only guest, and felt sick upon sipping her drink. She says she remembers waking up, seeing semen and becoming nauseous, and that Cosby later put her hand on his genitals.

3. Janice Baker-Kinney

A former bartender who testified against Cosby in court this month, alleging that the comedian drugged and raped her at a house party in Reno in 1982. She was one of the five accusers permitted to testify at the trial.

"I am overwhelmed with joy, relief and gratitude," Baker-Kinney wrote in a statement posted to Twitter following the verdict. "This may be the end for Mr. Cosby, but this victory is just the beginning for many of us, to fight for justice, to do the right thing and support every person who has ever been shamed and humiliated and blamed."

4. Donna Barrett

In 2004, when Barrett was posing for a photo at a track meet at University of Pennsylvania, she says Cosby grabbed her tightly from behind and pressed himself on her backside.

5. Lili Bernard

A former actress who accused Cosby of drugging and raping her when she guest-starred on a 1992 episode of The Cosby Show.

“It is a victory for womanhood,” Bernard said at Thursday's news conference, after leaving the courtroom in tears. “It is a victory for all sexual-assault survivors, female and male.”

6. Barbara Bowman

She told The Cut she was introduced to Cosby as a 17-year-old aspiring actress and model in 1985. For the next two years, she says Cosby flew her to events, moved her to New York and repeatedly drugged and raped her until she wriggled out of his grasp and he wrote her off. She is one of the accusers in a Massachusetts defamation suit against Cosby. She's also one of the dozen other accusers Constand wanted to testify for her in her 2005 civil lawsuit against Cosby, which was later settled.

7. Linda Brown

The former model said in a statement that Cosby took her to dinner in 1969 and told her he had a present for her in his Toronto hotel room. She says he gave her a soft drink, then she blacked out. She said she woke up naked next to him in bed and was sexually assaulted.

8. Autumn Burns

An aspiring actress who said Cosby raped her in a Las Vegas hotel room in about 1970 after giving her a drink that made her feel woozy and ill. She came forward after overhearing some women speaking negatively about Cosby's accusers.

9. Sarita Butterfield

The former Playboy bunny told The Cut that Cosby invited her to 1977 Christmas Eve dinner with his family at his Massachusetts home, after seeing her magazine spread. She says his wife and kids were elsewhere when Cosby aggressively groped her breasts and tried to kiss her until she threatened to alert his family.

10. Renita Chaney Hill

Hill, at the time a 15-year-old aspiring actress, said publicly in Pittsburgh, and later in a lawsuit she filed against Cosby, he routinely raped her after she auditioned for a series of educational videos produced by Cosby in the mid-1980s. Cosby would fly her to cities, meet up with her and give her drinks she believes contained drugs. She’d wake up the next morning with no memory of the previous night’s events, but remembers Cosby kissing and groping her one time before she passed out. Her lawsuit was later dismissed.

11. Lisa Christie

As an 18-year-old model, Christie says she met Cosby and saw him as a father figure who made her an extra on his show and offered her career advice. In 1989, she said, he flew her to Chicago and tried to rape her in a hotel room. She rejected his drinks and his advances and left after Cosby threatened her career because she refused to sleep with him.

12. Andrea Constand

The chief accuser in the Cosby retrial that found him guilty, Constand, now 45, says Cosby drugged and molested her at his home in 2004 when she worked at Temple University’s athletic department.

Andrea Constand reacts after the guilty on all counts verdict was delivered in the Cosby retrial.

Mark Makela

13. Lachele Covington

When she was 20 in 2000, the actress went to Cosby's New York brownstone to talk about her career. She says Cosby grabbed her hand and tried to move it down toward his genitals. She snatched her hand away and left. She later filed a police report but authorities determined there was no crime committed.

14. Janice Dickinson

The fomer model, who testified against Cosby at the retrial, says that Cosby knocked her out with pills and raped her in a hotel room in Lake Tahoe in 1982 after inviting her to dinner. Dickinson also filed a civil suit against Cosby in California, alleging Cosby and his lawyer defamed her by calling her a "liar" after she publicly joined the growing number of Cosby accusers in 2014. After the guilty verdict was announced Thursday, her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, posted that the lawsuit would continue and that she looked forward to deposing Cosby. "For 3+ years we’ve been litigating against him and I’m confident we’ll win our defamation case too. (Janice Dickinson's) testimony in the criminal case was so authentic and real," Bloom tweeted.

Spending time with my client and dear friend Janice Dickinson this week as we absorb the Cosby guilty verdict. For 3+ years we’ve been litigating against him and I’m confident we’ll win our defamation case too. Her testimony in the criminal case was so authentic and real. pic.twitter.com/vsxeirJ8Ac — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) April 28, 2018

"I don’t feel vindicated yet. I want to know what the sentencing is," Dickinson told People, days after the ruling. “I’m still walking on eggshells. I can say that the eggshell factor for me is I don’t understand why he was able to walk out of the courtroom and go home. Whereas any other sexual predator or convicted felon would’ve gone straight to jail, because the detectives told me he was going straight to jail. So that put a thumbtack in it.”

15. “Dottye”

In 1984, she went to Cosby's New York brownstone to audition after missing an open-call audition for his show. He gave her a drink and spun her around. She says she vomited, and Cosby disrobed her, washed her and raped her. Later, he tried to have phone sex, she says.

16. “Elizabeth”

She said she was a 20-year-old American Airlines flight attendant in 1976 when she met Cosby on a flight and he invited her to the Playboy Mansion. Later, after she drank sake at a Japanese restaurant with him, she says she fell into a trance-like state, ended up in his hotel room and was forced to submit to a sex act she would not detail.

17. Joyce Emmons

She became friends with Cosby because she managed comedy clubs in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Around 1980, she told TMZ and The Cut, she asked Cosby for Tylenol for a headache. She says he gave her something stronger: After taking the pill, she woke up in bed naked with Cosby’s friend around 1980.

18. Beth Ferrier

After a consensual affair of a few months duration in the 1980s, the former model, flight attendant and special-education teacher says Cosby invited her backstage after a show in Colorado. She said she was drugged in a cup of cappuccino, and woke up in the back of her car with her bra unhooked. Ferrier also was to be a witness in Constand's civil suit.

19. Carla Ferrigno

Bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno’s wife and a former Playboy bunny, Ferrigno said on Inside Edition that she was on a double date with Cosby and his wife, Camille, but was left alone with Cosby who tried to give her a drink and forcibly kiss her in 1967 when she was 18.

20. Charlotte Fox

As an actress in her 20s in the 1970s, Fox said in a statement that she was an extra in Uptown Saturday Night and met Cosby, who invited her and a few others to drinks at the Playboy Mansion, where she she became ill after eating and drinking. She said she remembers being naked, semi-conscious and unable to stop Cosby from sexually assaulting her.

21. Tamara Green

A retired California attorney who says that in 1969 or 1970 when she was 19, after lunch with Cosby in Los Angeles, he gave her pills he described as cold medication and she became woozy. He took her home, undressed her, molested her, digitally penetrated her and wouldn't stop despite her protests until she upended a table lamp. Then he left, leaving two $100 bills on a coffee table. Green is also one of the seven accusers who sued Cosby for defamation, now pending in Massachusetts.

22. Chloe Goins

The model and Las Vegas dancer said she was 18 when Cosby spiked her drink at a Playboy Mansion party in Los Angeles in 2008. She said she felt dizzy and then awoke to see Cosby masturbating and biting her toes. Prosecutors declined to file a criminal case based on her accusations because investigators could not corroborate them. She filed a civil suit against him alleging sexual battery; last summer, a judge denied Cosby's motion to dismiss and scheduled a trial for June 2018.

23. Helen Gumpel

The former model and actress, who was a guest star on The Cosby Show in 1987, says she was invited for a meeting in Cosby’s dressing room where he was wearing a loosely tied robe. She says she refused a drink and he tried to put his crotch in her face.

24. Helen Hayes

After meeting Cosby at a tennis tournament in Pebble Beach in 1973, the former legal secretary who’s now in her 80s says Cosby followed her around and eventually grabbed her breast.

25. Colleen Hughes

A flight attendant who said she met Cosby on a flight in the early 1970s and went to lunch with him at his Los Angeles hotel. She went to his room and he offered her champagne. She said she woke up hours later believing she had been raped.

26. Judy Huth

According to a court filing, Huth was 15 when she and a friend met Cosby while he was shooting a movie in a Los Angeles park in the mid-1970s. Cosby invited them to meet with him the next day. He took them to his house, served them alcohol and took them to the Playboy Mansion. In a bedroom there, the filing says, Cosby put his hand down Huth’s pants and placed her hand on himself without her consent. Huth has sued Cosby in Los Angeles for sexual battery; the case is scheduled for trial in July. Cosby's deposition in the case is sealed but a judge ruled Cosby can be deposed again once the criminal case is concluded.

27. Lisa Jones

As a 17-year-old aspiring actress in the 1980s, the Canadian says she went to New York for what she thought would be an audition for The Cosby Show at his Manhattan home. She alleges he gave her alcohol, questioned her for two hours and tried to spread her legs apart.

28. Beverly Johnson

In the mid-1980s the supermodel, now 65, auditioned for a bit part on The Cosby Show. After that, she wrote in Vanity Fair, she met with Cosby at his Manhattan home. He suggested she pretend to be drunk for a scene and gave her a cappuccino. Johnson took a few sips, immediately realized she’d been drugged, cursed at Cosby, and felt him drag her down the stairs. She alleges that he threw her in a cab where she passed out.

Johnson wrote in Vanity Fair that she felt “an unexpected and deep sense of sadness” due to the “carnage left in the wake of his horrific acts.” She goes on to say, “Because of the courage of Andrea Constand, Bill Cosby has finally been brought to justice by one of his victims, with support of the other victims and the #MeToo women’s movement. The other large issue here is the violation of trust by Cosby and the betrayal to generations of Americans who hung their hopes on his trajectory and the sense of a better future for all of us.”

29. “Kacey” aka Kelly Johnson

An assistant to Cosby’s agent in the 1990s, she testified at the first trial as the sole other accuser allowed to tell her story of what she said Cosby did to her: She said she was invited to Cosby’s bungalow in 1996 where he gave her a large, white pill that she took at his repeated insistence. Kacey claimed that she next remembers waking up in bed with a naked Cosby.

30. Linda Kirkpatrick

In 1981, the comedian beat Cosby in a tennis tournament in Las Vegas and won tickets to his show, where Cosby gave her a drink backstage that tasted bad and made the rest of the night a blur though she remembered Cosby kissing her forcefully, she said at a press conference. After he apologized, the next day she went back to Cosby’s dressing room where he tried to kiss her again. She made it clear she had no interest in sex with him and left.

Bill Cosby pictured at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

Matt Slocum, AP

31. Cindra Ladd

A former entertainment executive who wrote in The Huffington Post that in 1969 when she was 21, Cosby raped her while she was passed out in a friend's home after giving her a capsule that he claimed would cure her headache.

32. Chelan Lasha

She was one of the five other accusers who was allowed to testify at the retrial. As a 17-year-old aspiring model and actress, she met him at a Las Vegas hotel in 1986 believing he had arranged a photo shoot for her. She said Cosby gave her a little blue pill he said was an antihistamine to help her get over a cold, along with two shots of amaretto. After that, she couldn't move or speak, and Cosby then assaulted her, grunting, touching her breast and rubbing himself against her leg. On the stand, she tearfully confronted her alleged attacker directly, asking, "You remember me, don't you, Mr. Cosby?"

33. Patricia Leary Steuer

An aspiring singer who accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her on separate occasions in 1978 and 1980 when she was in her early 20s. She told New York Magazine Cosby offered to mentor her as she pursued a singing career. He invited her to dinner at his Massachusetts home in 1978, she accepted a drink from him, and then woke up, naked, with Cosby standing over her in a bathrobe. She wasn't sure what happened. In 1980, she met him in Atlantic City in a hotel room where she was given two large pills. She again woke up naked, in one of the rooms of his suite.

“I can finally lay down my shield and sword for a while,” Steuer said of Cosby's verdict Thursday. “I’m a little weary and feel battered, but right now I’m thrilled.”

34. Angela Leslie

An actress and model in 1992, Leslie says Cosby invited her to audition for him in his Las Vegas hotel room after she sent him a letter seeking a role in a movie. He offered her a drink she couldn’t finish. Then he took her hand and fondled himself with it. She is one of the accusers in a Massachusetts defamation suit against Cosby.

35. Lise-Lotte Lublin

Lublin says she met Cosby through her modeling agency in 1989 when she was 23. She says he invited her to his Las Vegas hotel suite to proactice acting improvisation. He insisted she take two drinks to relax, after which, she says, she blacked out and remembered nothing until she woke up two days later. One of the five other accusers who testified at the retrial, Lublin told the jury she believes she was raped.

36. P.J. Masten

She told The Cut and The New York Daily News she met Cosby when she was a bunny manager at the Playboy Club in Chicago in 1979. She says he invited her to dinner and met him at his hotel room where he offered her a cocktail. She said she remembered nothing after drinking it until she woke up next to Cosby in his bed, bruised and naked.

37. Sammie Mays

As a young journalist, the now-60-year-old says she met Cosby in 1987 at a TV conference and he invited her to his suite for a drink. She says she went to the room, sipped a drink, and blacked out before waking up with her bra askew and Cosby over her.

38. Kathrine McKee

The actress and casting agent says she was Sammy Davis Jr.’s girlfriend and had known Cosby for several years before he raped her in a Detroit hotel room in the mid-1970s. McKee sued Cosby for defamation, but the suit was dismissed last year. She has since petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to review the dismissal. "I am still fighting for my rights!" she told USA TODAY in an email.

39. Louisa Moritz

An actress best known for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, who accused Cosby of shoving his penis into her mouth in her dressing room for The Tonight Show in 1971 when she was 25. She is one of the accusers in a Massachusetts defamation suit against Cosby.

40. Donna Motsinger

A former Bay Area waitress who said Cosby drugged and assaulted her when she was 28 in 1972 after inviting her to his comedy show and giving her wine in a limousine.

Motsinger spoke at a news conference after Thursday’s verdict, saying the justice system “worked because of” fellow accuser Andrea Constand. “It’s not really about me. I didn’t process it for me. I’m still processing that it can still happen. One person can make a difference.”

41. Rebecca Lynn Neal

In the early ‘80s, Neal was a masseuse at a health club where Cosby played tennis. She says he drugged and sexually assaulted.

42. Linda Ridgeway Whitedeer

An aspiring actress who alleged that Cosby forced her to perform oral sex on him before an audition at a director's office in 1971, then told her he had "blessed" her.

43. Kristina Ruehli

A talent agency secretary who alleged that in 1965 when she was 22, she Cosby invited her to his home and passed out after Cosby gave her two drinks. She awoke to him trying to force her to perform oral sex.

“Obviously, I’m thrilled,” Ruehli said Thursday, according to The New York Times. “Full credit to the accuser and their networks and the media who had the willingness to listen to us. We were heard.”

44. Therese Serignese

The Florida nurse told The Cut and multiple news outlets that Cosby invited her backstage at his show in 1976 when she was 19. She said he asked her to swallow pills and forced himself on her from behind. She is one of the accusers in a Massachusetts defamation suit against Cosby.

45. Margie Shapiro

She says in a statement that she was 19 and working at Castle Donuts in Santa Monica in 1975 when Cosby invited her to a film set and to a party where he gave her pills and molested her while she was passed out

Bill Cosby guilty verdict: Photos from courthouse

46. Joan Tarshis

A former comedy writer who accused Cosby in an open letter of raping her twice, in Los Angeles and in New York hotel rooms, in 1969 when she was 19. She is one of the accusers in a Massachusetts defamation suit against Cosby.

47. Marcella Tate

In a statement, the former model and actress accused Cosby of drugging her and making sexual advances at the Playboy Mansion in Chicago when she was 27 in 1975.

48. Heidi Thomas

The first of the five accusers to testify at the retrial, the Colorado music teacher says she met with Cosby in Reno, Nev., as a 24-year-old aspiring actress. She says Cosby forced her to perform oral sex after she took a sip of white wine he had given her. She woke up foggy, hearing him say they should do that again.

49. Jennifer “Kaya” Thompson

Once an aspiring model, she says she was 18 when she went to New York in 1989 to meet Cosby who pressured her into a sex act and paid her $700 for it. She said a series of encounters with Cosby followed leaving her with trust and self-esteem issues for decades.

​​​​​​50. Shawn Upshaw Brown

Brown told The Daily Mail that Cosby drugged and raped her in the mid-1970s. She said Cosby got her to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana, and then had sex with her after she blacked out. Brown's daughter, Autumn Jackson, was found guilty of extortion after alleging that Cosby is her father. Brown said she agreed to keep her daughter's parentage a secret in exchange for Cosby’s assurance she would be cared for. Cosby denied he was Jackson’s father but admitted he had an extramarital affair with Brown.

51. Eden Tirl

Tirl, an aspiring 22-year-old actor in 1989, says she met Cosby after a taping of The Cosby Show and later booked a role on the show. During rehearsal, she says she was taken to Cosby’s dressing room and sexually harassed.

52. Linda Joy Traitz

A former waitress at a restaurant owned by Cosby, she said on Facebook she was 19 when Cosby offered her drugs and then became "sexually aggressive" with her, groping her and tearing her skirt at a Los Angeles-area beach. She is one of the accusers in a Massachusetts defamation suit against Cosby.

53. Victoria Valentino

A Playboy Playmate and former model who said that in 1970 when she was 24, Cosby raped her at his apartment after giving her a pill that rendered her immobile. "We are vindicated, we are validated," she declared after the verdict.

54. Sharon Van Ert

In a statement, Van Ert says she met Cosby in 1976 while working as a waitress at jazz club in Southern California. After hanging out at the club, Cosby walked Van Ert to her car and sat in the passenger’s seat. Van Ert alleges she felt dizzy before Cosby groped her and she passed out. She woke up in her car, alone, without underwear, she said.

55. Sunni Welles

A singer who said that she met Cosby, who was a family friend, as a young girl. When she was 17, he took her to a jazz club where she recalls drinking a soda and then waking up naked in a bed in an apartment.

"I feel like every one of us has been vindicated. I’m in tears,” Welles told the New York Daily News after hearing the verdict. "I'm just so thrilled he's likely going to spend some time in jail. I don't even care if it's only a short sentence. He just needs to go to jail.”

56: Michelle Hurd

An actress who said in a Facebook post that in 1995 when she was on The Cosby Mysteries TV show, she had lunch with him daily in his dressing room and he would conduct "weird" acting exercises in which he would move his hands up and down her body. But she turned down an invitation to his house.

57: "Lisa"

A former model who became friends with Cosby in the 1980s, she said in a December 2014 interview with Dr. Phil that she was drugged by Cosby in 1988 when she was invited to Cosby's hotel room for mentoring. After drinking multiple drinks, she felt dizzy and awoke to him stroking her hair. She remembers nothing after that until two days later.

58-59-60: Three Jane Does

Each was one of the anonymous 13 “Jane Does” (some of whom have since revealed their names) who agreed to testify in the original 2005 civil lawsuit filed by Constand.

​​​​​​Contributing: Gene Sloan in Norristown, Pa.

