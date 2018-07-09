Corrections & Clarifications: This story has been updated to correct inaccurate information about Luther Younger’s age, military service and number of years married.

The world fell in love with Luther Younger in August, when we found out the reported 98-year-old walks three miles to see his wife in the hospital every day.

Then, he walks three miles home, sometimes in 90+ degree weather. Younger told Spectrum News in Rochester: “I ain’t nothing without my wife.” He’s been married to his wife, Waverlee, for more than 30 years.

Recently, a CBS reporter joined Younger on one of his daily treks to see Waverlee and discovered that he doesn’t just walk every day – he runs.

“He warned me I would have to keep up with him, and I was sure that I could. I wasn't prepared for a man in his 90s to start running, but he did — several times,” reporter Caitlin O’Kane writes.

He even does pushups, she reports.

CBS reported that the devoted husband just turned 99. But, Younger's voter registration form lists his birthday as Aug. 31, 1941. By the accounts of his relatives and available public documents, Younger is 77.

More: Generation Z predicts the future: America's kids explain love, marriage and gender roles

Waverlee is paralyzed and has been battling brain cancer since 2009, Spectrum News reports.

More: Baby boomers' divorce rate skyrockets: Keep hold of your marriage.

99-year-old man walks 6 miles a day to visit his wife in the hospital, proving true love does exist https://t.co/IxTjAzvbYE pic.twitter.com/9VsssOqXl6 — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) August 31, 2018

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com