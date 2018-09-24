A 7-year-old belted out the national anthem before Sunday's match between the LA Galaxy and the Seattle Sounders and we are impressed.

Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja is so tiny but she has a voice that is so mighty. Seriously, we have goosebumps. Just listen to her sing in a tweet that has since gone viral:

MUST-WATCH: 7-year-old @MaleaEmma delivers one of the best 🇺🇸 national anthem performances in @StubHubCenter history. pic.twitter.com/SPTY2naMDA — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 24, 2018

Even a star player took notice.

LA Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimović was stunned by Malea Emma's talent.

MVP of the game! https://t.co/eZ2WdQsVN7 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 24, 2018

Malea Emma responded on Twitter with an OMG! and smiley face with eye hearts.

Singing 'before she could speak'

The soprano singer began taking singing lessons at age 3, her father Arman Tjandrawidjaja told All the Moms.

"She's been singing forever. Basically before she could speak. Always singing," he said, adding that she sings in the shower or while doing homework without even knowing it. "Sometimes we have to tell her to be quiet."

The 3-foot-9 dynamo also acts and has an agent. She has appeared in commercials for Progressive Insurance and Jeep, among others.

Her father said Malea Emma likes singing, acting and musical theater. She's appeared as Molly in a stage performance of "Annie" at the Hollywood Bowl. But she likes singing the best.

She has performed the national anthem three other times, but never to a crowd as large as the one at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.

"She always gets nervous before every performance. I told her it's fine to be nervous because you never show it," her father said. "She's actually very shy. And I tell her it's fine however she does. It's just good exposure and good experience."

A dream to sing with Christina Aguilera

Tjandrawidjaja said his daughter has big dreams.

"If you ask her, her main wish is to sing with Christina Aguilera. That is her main goal. She is her favorite singer. But for us, well, she is still pretty young. We don't know where this will end up going. We are just trying to introduce her to a lot of opportunities."

One future opportunity may be singing the national anthem for the International Champions Cup. The organization praised Malea Emma's performance in a tweet after hearing her sing.

What an incredible performance, @MaleaEmma! We would love to have you performing at next year's International Champions Cup! — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) September 24, 2018

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com