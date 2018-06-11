GoFundMe pages can be used to raise money for positive causes but scammers have recently taken advantage of the site to take the money and run.

Thinkstock

A online fundraiser has generated more than $65,000 for a California music teacher who was arrested Friday after fighting with a student.

Marston Riley, 64, who teaches at Maywood Academy High School, was arrested for child abuse after a physical altercation with a 14-year-old male student during class, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. Riley posted bond and was released, officials said in a statement, while the boy was transported to a local hospital, treated for moderate injuries and released.

Video of the incident shows the student verbally harassing Riley, throwing a basketball at him and repeatedly calling him a racial slur. Riley then starts hitting the teen before a woman in a neon vest tries to intervene.

Students told KTLA that the confrontation began after Riley asked the teen to leave the classroom due to a dress code violation.

The GoFundMe campaign was created Saturday for Riley by Cecilia Diaz Jimenez, who said she works for the same school district as Riley and previously worked at the same high school.

“We all may have mixed feelings about what happened. But please do know that this is not the first time that Mr. Riley is attacked; physically or verbally,” the GoFundMe page read. “He is a great person and a great teacher.”

Riley thanked those who donated to the GoFundMe in a short video on the website.

“I want to thank you for supporting me,” he said. “You are a blessing.”

Los Angeles Unified School District officials said they were “extremely disturbed” by reports of the fight in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

“We take this matter very seriously and do not condone violence or intolerance of any kind,” the statement read. “Los Angeles Unified is cooperating with law enforcement in investigating this incident.”

Riley is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 30 at the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Courthouse, the sheriff's office said.

Follow N'dea Yancey-Bragg on Twitter: @NdeaYanceyBragg

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com