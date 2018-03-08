Theme park deals in all 50 states
01 / 50
Alabama — Alabama Splash Adventure: $29.95 for a one-day pass. Purchase online to receive $10 in Bonus Cash that can be spent on in-park purchases. If you’re looking for great family fun in Alabama, head to Alabama Splash Adventure in Bessemer, just outside Birmingham. The park combines water and amusement attractions, so the entire family can enjoy water slides and roller coasters in one location. Depending on your mood, enjoy a relaxing lazy river ride or amplify the excitement with monster slides and waves. On the amusement end, check out Rampage, a wooden roller coaster that reaches speeds of 56 mph.
02 / 50
Alaska — H2Oasis: $24.99 for a one-day pass. Complete your summer with a splash at Anchorage’s H2Oasis indoor water park — Alaska’s primary theme park destination. It might be near the Arctic, but this indoor water park is a town hot spot. The water park is equipped with all the features you’d expect — slides, lazy rivers and a wave pool. Don’t miss the children’s lagoon and pirate ship for the little ones.
03 / 50
Arizona — Castles-n-Coasters: $29.99 for a pass to all-day unlimited rides. Located in Phoenix, this thrill park is sure to please. Ride sky-high roller coasters or play a round on the world-class miniature golf course. For an unforgettable family vacation, check out some of Castles-n-Coasters’ premier attractions, such as the Skydiver — a ride that lifts you 120 feet off the ground and drops you without warning.
04 / 50
Arkansas — Wild River Country: $29.99 for one-day admission. Wild River Country is Arkansas’ largest water park, with fun and exciting attractions for all ages. Heading to a water park is a foolproof way for a fun-filled family vacation. Enjoy the thrill of speeding down water slides, such as Vertigo — which launches you into a large bowl that circles you around before you free-fall into the splash pool below.
05 / 50
California — Universal Studios Hollywood: $109 to $129 for one-day general admission. The best of both worlds collide for thrill seekers at Universal Studios Hollywood. Tour a real movie studio and enjoy park rides and shows. “Harry Potter” fans will not want to miss The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Leave time for shopping, eating and taking in a flick at CityWalk, the entertainment promenade next to the theme park.
06 / 50
Colorado — Water World: $41.99 for all-day general admission. Water World is a premier water park destination. Enjoy nearly 40 attractions for any type of water activity imaginable. Race down slides, relax on a lazy river or take the Pirate’s Plunge. If you’re looking for something more thrilling, check out the Mile High Flyer — a hydromagnetic water coaster.
07 / 50
Connecticut — Lake Compounce: $45.99 for general admission. Lake Compounce offers exciting thrill rides and a full-sized water park for the entire family to enjoy. It’s not only the oldest continuously operating amusement park in the U.S., but it’s also home to Boulder Dash — one of the highest-rated wooden roller coasters in the world. Try the park’s Phobia Phear Coaster if you like a roller coaster that will throw you for a loop, 150 feet in the air.
08 / 50
Delaware — Funland: $30 for a 100-ticket discount book. Play under the summer sun at Funland, an amusement park located on the boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach. It’s the coolest affordable thing to do in Delaware. The family can enjoy the park’s 21 rides — a combination of rides for kids and thriller classics. The park also features boardwalk-style games and an arcade.
09 / 50
Florida — Walt Disney World Resort: From $95 per day for a four-day, four-park ticket. Save $20 when you purchase three-day or longer tickets online. Discover the magic of Disney World at all four theme parks with this special offer. Over the course of four days, you’ll explore Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Meet your favorite characters with photo opportunities and enjoy endless entertainment and rides suitable for the entire family.
10 / 50
Georgia — Wild Adventures Theme Park: $39 for a ticket purchased online at least seven days in advance. Save $8 from the general admission price of $49 when you purchase online at least two days in advance. Wild Adventures is an amusement park offering rides for both small children and thrill seekers. The park, located in Valdosta, Ga., is also a favorite concert and animal venue for the region. You can feed giraffes, get up close to lions and more. Catch a performance when you visit, like the magic show.
11 / 50
Hawaii — Wet ‘n’ Wild: $49.99 for general admission tickets. Save 10 percent when purchasing 10 days in advance. Wet ‘n’ Wild Hawaii is located on the island of Oahu. The park offers rides for any age. If you’re feeling adventurous, try the Tornado. You’ll be thrown 50 feet in the air through a 130-foot tunnel before funneling down to the water below. You’ll also catch a stunning view of Oahu.
12 / 50
Idaho — Silverwood Theme Park: $51 for one-day admission. Save $4 when you purchase tickets online. Silverwood is a northern Idaho amusement and water park, offering over 70 attractions. At the Boulder Beach water park, climb aboard a family raft at Avalanche Mountain, where you’ll head down a 650-foot slide propelling you through mountain terrain. Don’t miss out on guest favorite Thunder Canyon, where you’re certain to get wet on a wild trip down the whitewater river.
13 / 50
Illinois — Six Flags Great America: Limited-time offer of $81.99 for a season pass. Save 57 percent off the regular season pass price of $189.99. Experience Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor for one price. Located between Chicago and Milwaukee, Six Flags Great America offers endless fun for the entire family. The park is ideal for roller-coaster enthusiasts. Imagine you’re the “Caped Crusader” himself when you’re zooming down Batman The Ride. It will have your heart pounding in the first few seconds. There are plenty of water park and kid rides, too, plus shows to catch when you need a break.
14 / 50
Indiana — Holiday World: $199.99 for a Platinum season pass. Includes 20 percent off food and merchandise. Holiday World is a theme park with top-ranked roller coasters, family rides and shows. You’ll also get access to Splashin’ Safari, a water park with two water coasters. The Thunderbird is a must-ride at Holiday World if you want to go from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.
15 / 50
Iowa — Adventureland: $150 for a season pass. Includes free parking, worth $10 per trip. Enjoy water rides and amusement park fun with this offer to Adventureland Park and Adventure Bay. Attractions include wild roller coasters and other heart-pounding rides for thrill seekers. The Dragon is the only double-looping upside-down roller coaster in Iowa. There are more subdued rides, too, for children and adults. Families will also enjoy one of the many shows that range from live music to circus acts.
16 / 50
Kansas — Schlitterbahn Waterpark: $129.99 for a summer season pass. Take the family and relax at Schlitterbahn Waterpark, located in Kansas City. Turn up the excitement with a water coaster, such as the Storm Blaster, or just surf the waves on the Boogie Bahn surf ride.
17 / 50
Kentucky — Kentucky Kingdom: $54.95 plus tax at the gate for general admission. Out-of-state travelers pay $39.95 and get the next day free. Located in Louisville, this amusement park features heart-racing roller coasters, a nostalgic carousel, bumper cars and more. If you’re looking to get wet, head to Hurricane Bay, where you can take a relaxing tube ride or a big plunge.
18 / 50
Louisiana — Carousel Gardens: $4 admission plus $18 for unlimited rides. Rides are $4 each otherwise. Carousel Gardens is a low-key amusement park with timeless appeal, located in New Orleans City Park. It features an antique carousel and Ferris wheel, as well as a miniature train tour of the park. Guests can also enjoy Storyland, where fairy tales come alive — a must-stop destination for kids.
19 / 50
Maine — Funtown Splashtown: $111.95 for the “big combo” season pass. The price of regular admission is $39. Find some of the tallest and largest rides in Northern New England — the Excalibur wooden roller coaster and Dragon’s Descent — at this amusement park. For something more grounded and dry, try the bumper cars or the grand prix racers. Funtown is located 15 minutes from Portland, Maine, and 90 minutes from Boston.
20 / 50
Maryland — Jolly Roger Amusement Park: $26.99 for the “bronze point package” for Passport to Fun. Have amusement park fun and enjoy the beach at Jolly Roger Amusement Park. Jolly Roger has multiple locations in midtown Ocean City, with rides, water slides, games and more for the entire family. Head to the go-kart tracks at Speedworld or take in a game of mini-golf fun.
21 / 50
Massachusetts — Six Flags New England: Limited-time offer of $80.99 for a season pass. There are endless choices at Six Flags New England, from thrill rides like the Fireball inverted coaster to family rides like the revolving Balloon Race. Apart from amusement fun, there’s water action to experience at Hurricane Harbor. If you’re feeling adventurous, check out Bonzai Pipelines, where you’ll be launched at 40 mph into a free fall, followed by a 360-degree loop.
22 / 50
Michigan — Michigan’s Adventure: $99 for a season pass. Includes food discounts and bring-a-friend discounts. Experience thrills and fun for the entire family, whether you’re looking to get wet or stay dry. Enjoy splash pads, water slides and wave pools at the water park. Or, check out the Giant Gondola Wheel, where you’ll get a scenic park view and perhaps spot the next ride to try.
23 / 50
Minnesota — Nickelodeon Universe: $35.99 for an all-day wristband. Save $3 by purchasing online. Located inside the Mall of America, a legendary landmark that is free to visit, the amusement park offers 27 attractions that will appeal to the young and old alike. For the kiddies, there’s Wonder Pet’s Flyboat, Back at the Barnyard Hayride and Diego’s Rescue Rider. Children can meet their favorite characters like Dora, SpongeBob or the Ninja Turtles. There are plenty of thrill rides, too, including roller coasters like the SpongeBob SquarePants Rock Bottom Plunge.
24 / 50
Mississippi — Geyser Falls: $31.99 for a general admission ticket. You can skip the vacation to a tropical island and head to Geyser Falls — a tropical-themed water park. Check out the backward water slide Backsplash, where you’ll get water and coaster rides in one. Lil’ Squirts Hollow is an action-filled water play area that’s ideal for kids.
25 / 50
Missouri — Silver Dollar City: $108 for a one-park season pass. Get 10 percent off on meals over $5 for you and up to six guests. Head to Branson, Missouri’s Silver Dollar City, where history is tied to amusement fun. Visit Marvel Cave, which has the largest entrance room of any cave in the U.S. — it lies beneath the theme park. Check out an original log cabin that is now used as a petting zoo or simply stick to the many entertaining rides, such as Fire in the Hole — an indoor roller coaster for the entire family.
26 / 50
Montana — Big Sky Waterpark: $21.99 for a full-day pass. Save $2 with a printable coupon. Big Sky Waterpark is an ideal place to cool off this summer. Located in Columbia Falls, this action-packed water park has several slides with twists, turns and big drops. There’s also mini-golf, an antique carousel, bumper cars and a climbing wall. Make a day of it and enjoy the barbecuing and picnic areas.
27 / 50
Nebraska — Fun-Plex: $29.95 for regular admission. Save $10 with the twilight rates. Fun-Plex boasts many thrill rides to get your heart pounding, plus a go-kart course. If there are young ones in the group, visit Kiddie Land and enjoy rides like Go Gator, a mini roller coaster. After a fun-filled day of rides, head to the water park and enjoy the lazy river or the kiddie pool.
28 / 50
Nevada — Adventuredome: $32.95 for a ride-all-day pass. Save $2 off the all-day ride pass Monday through Friday with a valid Nevada ID. Las Vegas might be a city for grown-ups, but Adventuredome, located at Circus Circus Hotel and Resort, is suitable for the entire family. This 5-acre indoor amusement park features rides and attractions for the adventurous, the timid or the tiny. The Canyon Blaster — a roller coaster that reaches speeds up to 55 mph while performing double loops in a double corkscrew — is one of the most popular rides.
29 / 50
New Hampshire — Story Land: $89.99 for a premium season pass. Save 20 percent on food and merchandise, and bring friends for free on select dates. Story Land is specifically designed for children, offering an affordable, one-of-a-kind experience for families in Glen, N.H. There are over 30 attractions in all, including the newly opened Roar-o-Saurus ride, a wooden roller coaster located in the park’s dinosaur-themed section. Children will love rides such as Cinderella’s Pumpkin Coach, Buccaneer Pirate Ship and more. Kids will also be entertained for hours with the new Dig-M-Deeper play areas, where they’ll uncover prehistoric fossils.
30 / 50
New Jersey — Morey’s Piers and Water Parks: $235 for a same-day, four-person combo pass. Receive a $5 food and beverage credit per ticket when you purchase online. Come have fun in the sun at this seaside amusement park full of classic rides like a carousel, bumper cars and more. There’s also a looping roller coaster that will be a treat for the thrill seekers in your group, and a water park right next door. Care for breakfast? Enjoy your meal in the sky while riding a Ferris wheel.
31 / 50
New Mexico — Cliff’s Amusement Park: $26.99 for an all-day ride pass. Save $2 off regular admission prices by purchasing online. Have a blast with the family at this Albuquerque amusement park. Visit the Cliff Hanger if you don’t mind plummeting 120 feet to the ground below. Or, check out the wooden roller coaster, the New Mexico Rattler, voted one of the top 25 wooden roller coasters in the world. If you’re looking for classic family rides, there are those too, like a carousel and bumper cars, as well as Kiddyland.
32 / 50
New York — Playland: $95 for a season pass. Westchester residents save $15 off the regular season pass price. Playland has been a family-friendly amusement park since it opened in 1928. It’s packed with family rides and thrill rides alike. Aside from rides, there are attractions to check out like the House of Mirrors, where you’ll come face-to-face with optical illusions. You’ll need to escape lurking zombies inside Zombie Castle — if you dare to enter, that is.
33 / 50
North Carolina — Carowinds: $102 for a season “silver pass.” Save 10 percent off select food and merchandise. Located on the North Carolina and South Carolina state line in Charlotte, Carowinds is the premier amusement destination of the Carolinas. The park has dozens of rides and attractions in the combined amusement and water park that are sure to thrill and appeal to the entire family. Blackbeard’s Revenge is a six-story water slide with three different experiences built into one ride. Or check out Fury 325, North America’s longest steel roller coaster, which reaches speeds of 95 mph.
34 / 50
North Dakota — SuperSlide Amusement Park: Free admission every day. Have a fun summer family outing at this Bismarck amusement park. Check out the key attraction and plunge down the SuperSlide, or ride the many classic rides, like the teacups, Ferris wheel, go-karts and carousel. Other entertaining activities include a batting cage, mini-golf, rock climbing wall and more.
35 / 50
Ohio — Cedar Point: $147 for a season pass. Save 10 percent on most food and merchandise, plus bring-a-friend discounted tickets. Cedar Point is for roller-coaster lovers. Located in Sandusky, Ohio, the park calls itself “the roller coaster capital of the world.” And for good reason. It has 18 world-class roller coasters, including the Valravn, which is the tallest, fastest and longest dive roller coaster in the world.
36 / 50
Oklahoma — Frontier City: $79.99 for a season pass. Bring a friend for free to Frontier City on Labor Day. If you’re looking for cool things to do in Oklahoma, check out Frontier City, a Western-themed amusement park located in Oklahoma City. Test out your shooting skills with an electronic gun as you go after tricky bandits at the Quick Draw. Check out family classics like bumper cars and the carousel, or tour the park on a two-carriage train ride. There are plenty of thrill rides, too, like the looping Silver Bullet steel roller coaster.
37 / 50
Oregon — Enchanted Forest: $12.95 for general admission. Purchase ride tickets for $1 each, or buy an all-day ride bracelet for $27.95. Family members of all ages will enjoy Enchanted Forest. Storybook Lane is likely to stir up memories from every childhood with scenes from “Alice in Wonderland,” “Humpty Dumpty,” “Mary Had a Little Lamb” and more. You can also explore underground tunnels and secret passageways in the park’s Western Town.
38 / 50
Pennsylvania — Hersheypark: $170 for a season pass. Save 15 percent off food and merchandise. This family theme park has something for everyone, with 14 roller coasters, kiddie and family rides and water amusement. Experience family favorites like the teacups or an old-fashioned carousel. Or, check out attractions like the Hershey Triple Tower, where you’ll choose from one of three towers to drop from, depending on the thrill level you’re seeking.
39 / 50
Rhode Island — Atlantic Beach Park: $18 for 10 tokens. Atlantic Beach Park offers a nostalgic amusement park experience for families, with a carousel, bumper cars and the like. The park is home to the only roller coaster in Rhode Island, although it’s meant for children. If you like games, there’s an arcade, too.
40 / 50
South Carolina — Family Kingdom: No admission fee. $27.95 for an all-day unlimited ride wristband. Up the excitement of your Myrtle Beach stay with a trip to Family Kingdom amusement and water park. The entertainment center is a favorite among vacationers and locals, as it has 35 thrilling rides, kiddie rides, games and a beachfront water park. Don’t leave without riding the Swamp Fox wooden roller coaster, one of the park’s main attractions.
41 / 50
South Dakota — Thunder Road: Pricing varies depending on the ride or attraction. Thunder Road, located in Sioux Falls, is best described as a family entertainment center. There are go-karts, mini-golf, a roller coaster, tilt-a-whirl, bumper boats and more. Thunder Road has no entrance fee. You pay for each attraction, with some discounts if you buy in bulk. For instance, you can buy three bumper boat rides for $12 rather than paying $4.50 plus tax for each.
42 / 50
Tennessee — Dollywood: $36.65 per day for three days at both Dollywood and Splash Country. Save over 30 percent compared to regular admission prices. Yes, Dollywood is named after country music star Dolly Parton. At Dollywood Splash Country, you’ll certainly cool down from the Tennessee summer heat after plunging down one of the crazy slides.
43 / 50
Texas — Six Flags Over Texas: $101.99 for a two-park season pass. Save 52 percent off the full season pass price. Six Flags Over Texas is the original Six Flags location, and it encompasses attractions to amuse the entire family. Whether it be thrill rides or kid rides, there are plenty of options to entertain. If you want to get your heart racing, don’t miss the Texas SkyScreamer, where you’ll be dangling from 400 feet in the air before getting spun in circles at 35 mph.
44 / 50
Utah — Lagoon: $58.95 for a single-day passport. Lagoon Amusement Park is located just north of Salt Lake City. Enjoy thrilling rides and roller coasters, live performances and more. Thrill seekers will love the Cannibal — a roller coaster that lifts riders 208 feet and then drops them into a free fall to a tunnel below, with speeds up to 70 mph. There’s also 6 acres of water action at the Lagoon A Beach water park.
45 / 50
Vermont — ArborTrek Canopy Adventure: From $160 for the all-day “adventure package,” which includes the zip lining tour, the obstacle course and the climbing adventure. How about an adventure for the outdoorsman? You’ll want to check out ArborTrek, located in the Green Mountains of northern Vermont. The zip line adventure park is nationally recognized as one of the best. Receive a fully guided zip line tour that is sure to thrill while providing stunning views of the area.
46 / 50
Virginia — Busch Gardens: Limited-time offer of $45 for a one-day, one-park ticket. Enjoy thrilling roller coasters, see animal presentations, and watch live performances. Kids will especially love Land of the Dragons and Sesame Street Forest of Fun. Leave time for the speed slides and other water attractions at Water Country USA.
47 / 50
Washington — Wild Waves Theme and Water Park: $34.99 for a general admission ticket when purchased online. Save $10 off general admission prices. Ride Timberhawk Ride of Prey, the largest wooden roller coaster in Washington State, or go head over heels on the Timber Axe for an extreme adrenaline rush. The park also offers plenty of family- and kid-friendly rides. Wild Waves wouldn’t have its name without the water park, which has mild- to high-thrill water attractions.
48 / 50
West Virginia — Camden Park: $16.49 for a single-day ticket when presenting any Coca-Cola product. Save $5.50 off general admission prices. Camden Park is a 26-acre amusement park located a short distance from Huntington. Parkgoers can enjoy more than 30 rides that are suitable for all ages. Some crowd pleasers include The Big Dipper and The Rattler, a pendulum-like ride that swings and spins in a circular motion.
49 / 50
Wisconsin — Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Parks: Admission to the parks is free for guests staying overnight at any of the three Mt. Olympus resorts. The Wisconsin Dells are known as the water park capital of the world. Visit the area and cross one more item off your bucket list. Discover outdoor and indoor water and theme park amusement at Mt. Olympus. Experience the Hades 360 roller coaster, which is not for the faint-hearted, reaching speeds of 70 mph with terrifying drops and loops. If you feel like lounging, head over to the water park to float down the Endless River.
50 / 50
Wyoming — Snow King Mountain: $125 for a full-day Big King Pass with one zip line tour plus unlimited attraction rides. It might be known as a winter ski resort, but Snow King Mountain in Jackson provides unique summer entertainment for those who love the outdoors. In the Treetop Adventure, you’ll ride a zip line over an obstacle course based on your ability level. Then, conquer the mountain riding down a slide you get to control. There’s also the Cowboy Coaster and mini-golf to play, before taking in the sights via the Scenic Chairlift ride.
636688982897277377-13-IL-Six-Flags-Great-America.jpg
Illinois — Six Flags Great America: Limited-time offer of $81.99 for a season pass. Save 57 percent off the regular season pass price of $189.99. Experience Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor for one price. Located between Chicago and Milwaukee, Six Flags Great America offers endless fun for the entire family. The park is ideal for roller-coaster enthusiasts. Imagine you’re the “Caped Crusader” himself when you’re zooming down Batman The Ride. It will have your heart pounding in the first few seconds. There are plenty of water park and kid rides, too, plus shows to catch when you need a break.
Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging, Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging

There’s no better way to celebrate summer than by taking a trip to an amusement park. Whether you love the roller coasters and thrill rides, the live entertainment and characters, or the delicious (and getting better) theme park food, the summer season and your travel plans are not complete without a visit.

Besides, when was the last time you got the thrill of looking down from the top of a roller coaster, just before it goes hurtling downhill? Can you really count your summer as complete without getting soaked on a log ride, spinning on a tilt-a-whirl, or exploring some of the fun new virtual reality offerings that parks are adding to rides?

Fortunately for us, GOBankingRates.com looked at every state’s theme park offerings around the U.S. and selected a popular amusement or water park with an especially good deal, while also highlighting some local favorites that visitors may not be aware of. So click through to start planning your summer excursions and to learn theme park secrets only insiders know, while saving some of your hard-earned dollars to boot.

Looking for more deals all around the country? Take a look at the gallery below to find free things to do in every state:

Free things to do in every state
01 / 51
Alabama: Unpack forgotten treasures - If you’re looking to hit a fun, bucket-list-worthy site, visit the Unclaimed Baggage Center in Scottsboro to browse the 40,000-square-foot store for free. If you do want to spend a few bucks on souvenirs, you can often pick up lost treasures here for a fraction of their value. When you’re done, head over to the Museum of Alabama in Montgomery to take a journey through pre-history, the Civil War and more as you examine hundreds of artifacts. Admission to the museum is free.
02 / 51
Alaska: Visit a gold rush boom town - Visiting a national park is one of the coolest and cheapest activities for the family. So relive Alaska’s gold mining days at Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Skagway. Not only is admission free, but you can also take a complimentary ranger-led tour to visit the historic district that houses more than 20 boom town buildings. Feel like you’re away from it all without ever leaving Anchorage at Kincaid Park, featuring more than 37 miles of trails, a sandy beach and critters ranging from moose to porcupines.
03 / 51
Arizona: Marvel at monuments - The Arizona State Capitol Museum in Phoenix is an ideal spot to learn about the state’s history. When you’re done, head over to the Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza. You can take a photo beneath the gun from the USS Arizona and browse other memorials tucked into the lush lawns.
04 / 51
Arkansas: Hike along the Buffalo National River - Visit the Buffalo National River to learn more about Arkansas’ zinc mining history. Activities like canoeing and horseback riding cost extra, but visitors can see this breathtaking site for free on foot.
05 / 51
California: Gaze at the stars - At night, scope out the stars from the beautiful Griffith Observatory. Admission to the building and access to the telescopes are always free, as is parking — a rarity in Los Angeles. You can still see the stars during the day — the ones from the movies, that is. Spend the day in Hollywood, Beverly Hills or even Santa Monica and keep an eye out for your favorite celebrities.
06 / 51
Colorado: Explore the Garden of the Gods - If you want to visit a free landmark, be sure to check out the breathtaking views of red rock monoliths at Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs. Drive through the park, take a hike or stop by the Visitor and Nature Center to see flora and fauna displays that include dinosaurs.
07 / 51
Connecticut: Visit the Weir Farm - Get in touch with your artistic side at Weir Farm National Historic Site in Wilton. Once the home of Julian Alden Weir, a key figure in American Impressionism, this historic site is sure to inspire. You can borrow art supplies on site to create your own masterpiece, or take a free tour of the Weir House to explore the studios and learn more about the artists’ techniques.
08 / 51
Delaware: Tour breweries - Take a free tour of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in Milton — the brewery pours one of the best beers for your buck. The first-come, first-served tours run regularly during scheduled hours. If you have to wait a bit, show your ID and enjoy a few free samples while you pass the time.
09 / 51
Florida: Have fun at Disney Springs - Can’t afford the VIP treatment at the Disney Parks? Don’t sweat it — you can have free fun at Disney Springs. Window-shop and check out live music at Exposition Park. If you have kids, take them to The LEGO Store’s dream world, featuring huge Disney models and a “Pick-a-Brick” Wall.
10 / 51
Georgia: Decode a mysterious monument - Often referred to as America’s Stonehenge, the Georgia Guidestones tower in Elberton is an impressive 19 feet tall. The granite monuments bear a 10-part message in 12 languages. No one knows who’s responsible for this creation — or why it was created.
11 / 51
Hawaii: See a hula show - You don’t need to shell out a lot of money to experience Hawaii’s culture and customs. In fact, you can see graceful dancers in free hula shows at various spots, including the Shops at Mauna Lani. If you’re more the DIY type, look for free hula classes at the Royal Hawaiian Center.
12 / 51
Idaho: Follow the Moose Trail - Follow in the hoof prints of a beloved children’s book character on the Mudgy Moose Trail in Downtown Coeur d’Alene. The trail features five life-size statues of Mudgy as he seeks his mousy friend, Millie. The trail starts at Tubbs Hill and winds 2.25 miles through town to Independence Point.
13 / 51
Illinois: See something strange - When you visit Chicago, be sure to take some creative pictures of the city as reflected in the famous stainless steel “bean,” also known as Millennium Park’s “Cloud Gate.” If that’s not out-of-the-ordinary enough for you, head to the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville. The site houses an array of peculiar devices, such as a spanking machine and trick chairs.
14 / 51
Indiana: Follow the Cultural Trail - Get up close and personal with Indianapolis culture by strolling or biking the Cultural Trail. You can see public art and beautiful landscapes along the way. Or, explore Indiana’s Amish Country by driving down Heritage Trail, where you’ll see horse-drawn buggies and charming shops. You can score self-guided audio CD tours for the journey at the visitors’ center in Elkhart County.
15 / 51
Iowa: Find your inner Trekkie - Visit Riverside, the future birthplace of James T. Kirk, captain of Star Trek’s Starship Enterprise. If you’re a sci-fi fan, the best time to visit is during Trekfest in June. Last year’s festivities included a number of free events, such as face painting and a sci-fi swap meet.
16 / 51
Kansas: There’s no place like Wamego - Head to Wamego in the fall and take in OZtoberFest, a free public event in the downtown area. Last year’s event included an Oz marketplace with photographs and paintings and plenty of Oz characters for photo ops. If you’re over 21, stop by the Oz Winery in downtown Wamego and get free samples as part of the daily wine tasting.
17 / 51
Kentucky: Drink bourbon - Kentucky is known for its bourbon, so why not take a tour of the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort? All tours are complimentary, and the Trace Tour doesn’t require a reservation. You’ll see bourbon barrels and get to sample some of the best local liquor. Extend your travels on a bourbon trail road trip.
18 / 51
Louisiana: Go on a voodoo tour - It’s rumored that New Orleans is home to some of the most haunted places on Earth. For a good scare, book a “pay what you like” ghost tour through Free Tours by Foot and visit some of the spookiest haunts in New Orleans, including Pirate’s Alley and The Hotel Monteleone.
19 / 51
Maine: Tour Victorians - Download free tours from the Greater Portland Landmarks website and then put on your comfy walking shoes. You can visit Victorian mansions in the Western Promenade, follow the stained glass trail or stroll through historic districts.
20 / 51
Maryland: Walk a wooden boardwalk - Visit Battle Creek Cypress Swamp near Prince Frederick to explore trails and a quarter-mile boardwalk through the country’s northernmost stand of bald cypress trees. While you’re there, opt to go bird-watching or take a self-guided tour.
21 / 51
Massachusetts: Follow the Freedom Trail - You can’t follow the yellow brick road in Boston, but you can follow a red line that guides you along the 2.5-mile Freedom Trail. Visit 16 official sites that are significant in the history of the American Revolution, from the Old Corner Bookstore to the site of the Boston Massacre. And don’t forget about Faneuil Hall, which hosted America’s first town meeting. These days, you can shop, eat and enjoy live musical performances in the market.
22 / 51
Michigan: Chase waterfalls - Taking a trip to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is one of the most beautiful free things to do in Michigan. The four-season park provides the perfect backdrop for picnics, hiking or a day at the beach. Plus, the area boasts quite a few waterfalls, including Miners Falls with its 50-foot drop over a sandstone outcrop.
23 / 51
Minnesota: Walk in a Sculpture Park - Visit a thriving artist residency program at Franconia Sculpture Park in the St. Croix River Valley. You can explore the 43 acres and view more than 100 works of art.
24 / 51
Mississippi: Visit Kermit - Visit the birthplace of Kermit the Frog on the banks of Deer Creek in Leland. Here, you’ll see the famed frog sitting on a log playing the banjo, as well as displays about his creator, Jim Henson, who grew up in the area along the creek.
25 / 51
Missouri: Get a cup of coffee - Skip your latte for a day, and get your caffeine fix for free at The Roasterie in Kansas City. Free public “cuppings” — or coffee tastings — generally take place on the first and third Thursday of the month. The Roasterie also offers complimentary tours, so you can learn about the coffee-making process.
26 / 51
Montana: Heat up in a hot spring - If you’re looking for free things to do in Yellowstone — which offers fee-free dates — take a dip in the Boiling River hot spring. According to the National Park Service, it’s one of the few legal thermal soaking areas in Yellowstone. Keep in mind that the river is closed in the spring and early summer, and there are no lifeguards on duty.
27 / 51
Nebraska: Have fun on wheels - If you can’t visit Stonehenge this summer, Carhenge is the next best thing. Located north of Alliance, the structure is built from classic automobiles that have been painted gray. You can also remember the innocent fun of childhood roller skating — or the fierce competition of roller derby — at the National Museum of Roller Skating in Lincoln. See numerous exhibits, including roller skating competition highlights, 19th-century roller skate patents and much more.
28 / 51
Nevada: Cheer on hot air balloons - If you’re going to Nevada in September, don’t miss the Great Reno Balloon Race. During this hot air balloon race, which takes place from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, you’ll witness a rainbow of around 100 balloons racing one another across the sky. Pahrump holds its own free hot air balloon festival in Petrack Park. The event takes place in February and features a hot air balloon glow show, in which the balloons synchronize to music and light up the sky.
29 / 51
New Hampshire: Have a brew - Beer lovers rejoice: Merrimack Brewery lets you experience the beer brewing experience from “Seed to Sip.” Take a free Anheuser-Busch brewery tour — as a bonus, you can meet the famed Budweiser Clydesdales in the Clydesdale Hamlet.
30 / 51
New Jersey: Visit a state-of-the-art museum - Visit Princeton University’s historic campus and spend a few hours browsing through the Princeton University Art Museum. With more than 90,000 works of art spanning from ancient to modern times, the museum is one of the best in the country.
31 / 51
New Mexico: See a neon sunset - In Tucumcari, jump on Route 66 to see buildings and artwork that hearken back to the heyday of highway travel. During daylight hours, view the beautiful murals painted on the sides of buildings. As the sun sets, watch historic neon signs blaze along the highway.
32 / 51
New York: Stroll America’s most famous park - Bring your camera and head to Central Park, located in the heart of New York City. The 843-acre park holds many treasures — like the Conservatory Garden, Belvedere Castle and a sprinkling of fountains and ponds.
33 / 51
North Carolina: Mine for gold - Explore the first gold mine found in the USA. at Reed Gold Mine in Midland. Tour the mine for free, but bring $3 if you want to try your luck panning for the shiny stuff.
34 / 51
North Dakota: See super-sized sites - You’ll be fascinated by these large metal sculptures as you drive down the Enchanted Highway in Gladstone. The monolithic roadside art includes giant fish, grasshoppers, a tin family and other amusing pieces. Then, take your picture in front of the “World’s Largest Buffalo” monument at Frontier Village in Jamestown. The prairie town features original frontier buildings from around the state, as well as stagecoach and pony rides, which do cost money.
35 / 51
Ohio: Go up, up and away - If you have a military buff or airplane lover in the family, take a trip to Dayton’s National Museum of the United States Air Force to see military aviation at its finest. You’ll find exhibits featuring aircraft from World War II and the Cold War, a space gallery where you can explore a NASA shuttle and much more.
36 / 51
Oklahoma: Take a trip to Totem Pole Park - Visit one of the most extensive and oldest folk art displays in the state at Ed Galloway’s Totem Pole Park in Foyil. The centerpiece is a 90-foot carved totem pole — the largest on the property.
37 / 51
Oregon: Stop to smell the roses - Stop and smell the roses — literally — at the International Rose Test Garden in Washington Park. Portland is known as the City of Roses, and you’ll discover why as you walk among more than 10,000 rose plantings in the oldest continuously operated rose test garden in the country.
38 / 51
Pennsylvania: Take a covered bridge tour - See Pennsylvania’s iconic covered bridges for yourself on a self-guided tour. Although they’re found throughout the state, it’s best to start in Lancaster County, Lehigh Valley or Bucks County. You can download a tour online.
39 / 51
Rhode Island: Experience fire, water and beauty - Fire and water meet in dramatic fashion in Providence. At WaterFire, fire performers tend to roughly 100 large bonfires on river platforms, keeping them burning until late at night. Dates for 2018 won’t be posted until spring, but you can expect events to start in April and run through early November.
40 / 51
South Carolina: Remember baseball greats - Stop by the home of a baseball icon at the Shoeless Joe Jackson Museum and Baseball Library in Greenville. The free museum houses artifacts associated with Shoeless Joe’s career and life.
41 / 51
South Dakota: Step Into a storybook - Bring the kids or unleash your own inner child at Storybook Island in Rapid City. The free theme park features favorite children’s storybook characters and is open from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Cruise down the 22-mile Spearfish Canyon Scenic Byway, which is particularly beautiful when decked out in autumn foliage. You’ll probably recognize the canyon from the film “Dances With Wolves.”
42 / 51
Tennessee: Dance down Honky Tonk Highway - If you’re looking for free things to do in Tennessee, don’t forget about the Music City. Head to Nashville to take advantage of free live music throughout the year and drive down the Honky Tonk Highway — also known as the Broadway Historic District. You can pop into cover-free juke joints and bars.
43 / 51
Texas: Go bat watching - Mexican free-tailed bats are the state’s official flying mammal, and you can watch them emerge from their colonies at sunset, if you know where to look. Head to the Waugh Drive Bridge in Houston or San Antonio’s Camden Street Bridge to see these animals fly for free.
44 / 51
Utah: Get out of this world - You can check out free, mind-blowing exhibits at the Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City. Marvel at Newton’s Daydream, a two-story, audio-kinetic maze sculpture featuring moving balls and instruments.
45 / 51
Vermont: Taste maple syrup - Don’t leave Vermont without sampling some authentic maple syrup. You’ll find plenty of maple farms in the Green Mountain State, and some of them offer free tastings. At Sugarbush Farm in Woodstock, for example, you can get free admission and try four grades of pure Vermont maple syrup.
46 / 51
Virginia: Check out Mount Trashmore - Landfills don’t usually make the list of must-see sites. If you’re planning a trip to Virginia Beach, however, you should definitely stop by Mount Trashmore. Created from an abandoned landfill, this unique, 165-acre spot features picnic areas, playgrounds and free equipment rentals.
47 / 51
Washington: Indulge in candy - Who can say no to free candy? Take a free, self-guided tour of Boehm’s Candies in Issaquah and grab a free sample at the retail shop afterward. You can also check out Liberty Orchards in Downtown Cashmere. Known for its chocolates, Turkish delight, orchard bars and more, the shop offers free candies to visitors.
48 / 51
West Virginia: See Civil War sites - If you want to see some of the most historic sites, visit a Civil War battle site at Carnifex Ferry Battlefield State Park in Summersville. Hike trails through the battlefield and check out breathtaking views of the Gauley River.
49 / 51
Wisconsin: Scope some concrete art - Some people take a vacation to get away from concrete, but the Wisconsin Concrete Park in Phillips is a must-see spot. Named one of Wisconsin’s top seven man-made wonders by Travel Wisconsin, the park holds more than 200 concrete works by folk artist Fred Smith.
50 / 51
Wyoming: Escape to Medicine Mountain - Hike up Medicine Mountain to see the mesmerizing Medicine Wheel. This sacred Native American archaeological site features 28 radial rows of rocks that form a circular pattern of stones.
51 / 51
Washington, D.C.: Stop by the Smithsonian - Don’t miss any of the free things to do in Washington, D.C. Aside from touring the White House and other free monuments, you can check out more than 1,500 animals at the National Zoo and millions of artifacts at the National Museum of Natural History. Entrance to all Smithsonian museums is free, so you’ll never run out of things to do or see in our nation’s capital.

Or cool things to do for under $20:

50 state road trip: Things to do in each state for under $20
01 / 50
Alabama: Birmingham Barons Price: $14 Location: Birmingham Attending a minor league baseball game is one of the best things to do when you want to save money and see professional-level athletes. The Birmingham Barons is the minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, and for just $14, you can see the team in person. Attend on 50-Cent Hot Dog Night, held every Tuesday during the season, and get a great deal on dinner, as well.
02 / 50
Alaska: Aurora Borealis Price: Free Location: Fairbanks offers some of the best views. The best thing about the aurora borealis is that you don't have to do much to experience it. Look to the night sky around the equinoxes, ideally seven days before and after a new moon, to see this breathtaking natural phenomenon free of charge.
03 / 50
Arizona: Biosphere 2 Price: $20 for an adult ticket Location: Tucson The Grand Canyon is great, but one of the coolest things to do in Arizona for $20 is visit Biosphere 2. Housing multiple artificial ecosystems, Biosphere 2 conducts state-of-the-art research into topics as diverse as growing food on Mars and the effects of drought on the rainforest.
04 / 50
Arkansas: William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum Price: $10 for adult admission Location: Little Rock Little Rock lets visitors explore a presidential library founded by a president who was impeached. The Clinton Presidential Library also offers vast archival collections, as well as research facilities, activities for students and teachers and exhibits.
05 / 50
California: The Getty Center Price: $10 to $15 for parking Location: Los Angeles Along with the expansive art collection and impressive architecture, The Getty Center — named for J. Paul Getty, president of the Getty Oil Company — offers one of the best views in Los Angeles.
06 / 50
Colorado: Film on the Rocks Price: $15 for general admission Location: Outside Denver There are plenty of things to do in Colorado, but many of them cost a lot more than $20. Held at the legendary Red Rocks venue, Film on the Rocks lets visitors watch classic films in a stadium-style rock amphitheater. Spend $15 and enjoy an incredible movie-going experience.
07 / 50
Connecticut: Gillette Castle Price: Free Location: South of Hartford Medieval castles are hard to come by in the U.S. Along with breathtaking stone architecture, Gillette Castle in Connecticut offers visitors access to affordable camping and hiking.
08 / 50
Delaware: Rehoboth Beach Price: Free, though some attractions cost money Location: Rehoboth Beach, south of Dover Shopping is one of the best things to do in Delaware, thanks to the state's lack of sales tax. However, America's First State also boasts one of the country's top-ranked beaches. Along Rehoboth Beach, you'll find great attractions for kids, such as Jungle Jim's River Safari Water Park and Funland, which charges on a "pay as you go" basis.
09 / 50
Florida: Coral Castle Museum Price: $15 Location: South of Miami One of the creepier things to do in Florida is explore the Coral Castle Museum. For $15, you can take a stroll through the mind of eccentric creator, Edward Leedskalnin, who supposedly built the castle singlehandedly from 1,100 tons of coral — without using construction machinery.
10 / 50
Georgia: Okefenokee Swamp Price: $19.50 for a guided boat tour Location: Near the Florida border After you're done visiting Coral Castle, head across the border to Georgia's Okefenokee Swamp, where you can experience America as it must have looked to early explorers. Take a boat tour to see the wildlife as you travel down one of the waterways that Native Americans used centuries ago.
11 / 50
Hawaii: Lanikai Pillboxes Price: Free Location: Island of Oahu If you want to experience Hawaii's natural beauty, check out the Lanikai Pillbox Hike. Here you can find some of the best views of Oahu's beaches and the surrounding islands, along with relics from World War II. As an added bonus, the hike is reportedly one of the easiest on the island.
12 / 50
Idaho: Bruneau Dunes Price: $5 per vehicle, with standard campsites starting at $12 per night Location: South of Boise Idaho's Bruneau Dunes boasts one of the longest camping seasons in Idaho and features North America's tallest sand dune, standing at more than 470 feet. You can stop by for the day or camp on the grounds for the night.
13 / 50
Illinois: The Second City Price: Ticket prices vary, but many are under $20. Location: Chicago If you're visiting The Windy City, one of the coolest things to do is spend a night at The Second City, a comedy club whose alumni include Tina Fey, Steve Carell and the late Chris Farley, among others.
14 / 50
Indiana: Studebaker National Museum Price: $8 per adult ticket Location: South Bend There was a time when Studebaker stood alongside Ford and Chevy as American car staples. At the Studebaker National Museum, you can see all the iconic Studebaker cars and trucks that made this country great — and even helped us to win World War II.
15 / 50
Iowa: Butter Cow at the Iowa State Fair Price: $8 for an adult ticket, if purchased before August 10 Location: East of Des Moines Tickets to the Iowa State Fair are only $8, and there's plenty of music and food to go around. However, one of the coolest thing to do on the fairgrounds is view the Butter Cow, an ornate sculpture made every year from about 600 pounds of pure-cream Iowa butter.
16 / 50
Kansas: Kansas Underground Salt Museum Price: $14 to $19 per ticket Location: Northwest of Wichita Kansas is home to the nation's only salt mine that's open to the public. For under $20, you can take a remarkable guided tour deep into the Earth, complete with tons of activities.
17 / 50
Kentucky: Bourbon Trail Price: Tours vary in price, but most are under $20. Location: Lexington If you’re a whiskey lover, one of the best things to do in Kentucky is visit the state's Bourbon Trail. Kentucky is known as Bourbon Country, and visitors can sample many of the best-known brands of American whiskey, all within the Lexington area.
18 / 50
Louisiana: French Quarter and Drive-Through Daiquiris Price: The French Quarter Festivals are free. Daiquiris at DBC Bar & Grill cost less than $10. Location: New Orleans It doesn’t have to be Mardi Gras for visitors to celebrate New Orleans' vibrant culture. The French Quarter offers Louisiana's largest free music festival, as well as drive-through daiquiris to keep guests cool on hot days.
19 / 50
Maine: Hussey’s General Store Price: Varies Location: Windsor You'll forget all about lobster and expensive boat tours when you see Hussey's General Store in Maine. Billed as Maine's largest general store, Hussey's sells everything from kitchenware and used books to guns and bridal gowns.
20 / 50
Maryland: George Peabody Library Price: Free Location: Baltimore If you can't afford to see a Baltimore Ravens game, visiting the George Peabody Library is one of the cooler things to do in Maryland. The library features beautiful architecture, six floors of books, marble flooring and a massive open-air atrium.
21 / 50
Massachusetts: Martha’s Vineyard Price: $17 for a round-trip ferry trip Location: South of Cape Cod You'll have $3 left to spend on Martha's Vineyard after buying a round-trip ferry ticket. Luckily, you won't have to pay to take in the island's beautiful scenery, beaches and famous cottages.
22 / 50
Michigan: North American International Auto Show Price: $13 for an adult ticket Location: Detroit Held in January, the North American International Auto Show features the latest concepts, technologies and vehicles in the auto industry. The show kicks off with the luxurious Gallery event before wrapping up with the Public Show, which features electric vehicles, muscle cars and more.
23 / 50
Minnesota: Mall of America Price: Free, but there are attractions that cost money. Location: Bloomington One of the best things to do in Minnesota is check out the landmark Mall of America, located near Minneapolis. Besides being the largest mall in the U.S., the Mall of America houses the biggest indoor theme park and charges no sales tax on clothing or shoes.
24 / 50
Mississippi: Elvis Presley's Birthplace Price: $17 Location: Tupelo When you think about Elvis Presley's origins, you probably picture his home in Graceland. Tupelo, however, is the true, modest birthplace of the King, and it'll cost you just $17 for a full tour of the site. Don't forget to check out the “Elvis at 13" statue, portraying the rock star as a boy.
25 / 50
Missouri: Anheuser-Busch Brewery Tour Price: Certain tours are free. Location: St. Louis St. Louis, Mo., is home to the flagship Anheuser-Busch Brewery, which features both complimentary tours and paid attractions like the Beer School, where you can try a variety of beers for just $15.
26 / 50
Montana: Glacier National Park Price: $10 per individual ticket and $15 per vehicle, in winter Location: Northern Montana, near Canada The Big Sky State is home to the massive Glacier National Park, occupying a million acres. Featuring plenty of scenic trails, exciting sites and endangered species, Glacier National Park will cost you just $10 on foot or bicycle and $15 if you bring a vehicle.
27 / 50
Nebraska: Carhenge Price: Free Location: Western Nebraska Jim Reinders designed Carhenge to look a lot like the actual Stonehenge site in England and dedicated the monument on the summer solstice in June 1987. Visit this immense car sculpture for free and be sure to check out the on-site gift shop.
28 / 50
Nevada: High Roller Price: $18 for an adult ticket during the day Location: Las Vegas For $18 you can ride the world's tallest observation wheel — basically just a massive ferris wheel. Ride at night to see the city lights in all their glory.
29 / 50
New Hampshire: New Hampshire Motor Speedway Price: Tickets start as low as $10. Location: North of Concord Even if you're not a NASCAR fan, a day at the races can be a wild time. With tickets to the Sprint Cup Series starting at just $10, the New Hampshire Motor Speedway should certainly be on your bucket list of things to do in the Granite State.
30 / 50
New Jersey: Atlantic City Boardwalk Price: Free Location: Atlantic City Walking the Atlantic City Boardwalk is free to the public. However, thanks to the large number of games, places to eat and, of course, casinos, you could easily end up spending more than $20, if you're not careful.
31 / 50
New Mexico: Taos Pueblo Price: $16 Location: Northern New Mexico In New Mexico, one of the coolest things to do is visit Taos Pueblo. One of America's few ancient landmarks, the site features structures built from mud and straw by Tiwa-speaking Native Americans more than a 1,000 years ago.
32 / 50
New York: The Brooklyn Bridge Price: Free Location: New York City An attraction that's both free and trendy to visit, the Brooklyn Bridge is a great walking spot for tourists and New Yorkers alike. Built in the 1880s, the Brooklyn Bridge provides a great view of New York, including the Statue of Liberty, and still carries nearly 150,000 vehicles and people every day.
33 / 50
North Carolina: Blue Ridge Parkway Price: $16 for a camping site Location: Virginia and North Carolina Experience 469 miles of beautiful scenery, natural sites and historic landmarks along North Carolina's Blue Ridge Parkway, America's longest linear park. Campsites start at just $16 a day, so don't hesitate to spend the night.
34 / 50
North Dakota: Lewis & Clark Fort Mandan Foundation Price: $7.50 for an adult ticket Location: North of Bismarck Ideal for history buffs, the Lewis & Clark Fort Mandan Foundation offers affordable tours. Additionally, there are exhibits showcasing art and artifacts from the Native American tribes whom Lewis and Clark encountered on their famous transcontinental trek.
35 / 50
Cleveland Museum of Art near the Reflecting Pool and University Circle
36 / 50
Oklahoma: Oklahoma City Thunder Price: As low as $13 per ticket Location: Oklahoma City Oklahoma's only professional sports team of the highest rank, the Oklahoma City Thunder is a relatively young team but a competitive one. You'll likely have to go for the nosebleed section, but seeing an NBA game for $13 is definitely one of the best things to do in Oklahoma.
37 / 50
Oregon: Crater Lake National Park Price: $10 per person or $15 per vehicle Location: Central Oregon Whether you enter on foot or by vehicle, Crater Lake is one of the coolest places to visit in Oregon. Renowned for its natural beauty, Crater Lake is the deepest lake in the U.S. Created by the collapse of a volcano, it offers multiple activities, including backcountry camping, bicycling, fishing and swimming.
38 / 50
Pennsylvania: Reading Terminal Market Price: $4 for parking Location: Philadelphia If tickets to an Eagles game are outside your budget, consider taking a trip to historic Reading Terminal Market for a huge selection of food and crafts. If you just window shop, you'll only have to pay the $4 fee for parking.
39 / 50
Rhode Island: RISD Museum Price: $12 Location: Providence RISD, or the Rhode Island School of Design, is one of the premier, cutting-edge art and design schools in the U.S., and it's no surprise that its museum is top notch. The facility features artwork that runs the gamut from ancient to contemporary and includes costumes, clothing and sculptures.
40 / 50
South Carolina: Fort Sumter Price: $19.50 Location: Charleston South Carolina history buffs, or those visiting the state from other parts of the country, simply must put Fort Sumter on their list of things to do. After all, it's the military fort on which Confederate soldiers fired in 1861, triggering the start of the Civil War. The boat tour will leave you with just 50 cents of your $20 budget, but you'll get to enjoy a beautiful view of Charleston Harbor.
41 / 50
South Dakota: Deadwood Price: There are many free activities. Buying into the poker tournament at the casino costs $20. Location: Western South Dakota, outside Rapid City Historic Deadwood offers visitors a look at what life was like during the Gold Rush. The city, which was the basis for the HBO show of the same name, offers free and cheap activities — as well as casinos for those who feel lucky — all within driving distance of Mount Rushmore.
42 / 50
Tennessee: First Saturday Art Crawl Price: Free admission, plus wine and refreshments Location: Nashville As the name suggests, Nashville's First Saturday Art Crawl occurs on the first Saturday of every month. Visitors will get to see diverse artwork from some of the world's best artists all along Fifth Avenue of the Arts, plus score free wine and treats from exhibiting galleries.
43 / 50
Close up of brown Texas longhorn standing in the stall of town in Fort Worth
44 / 50
Utah: Bryce Canyon National Park Price: $15 per person, if entering on foot or by bicycle Location: Southern Utah For just $15, you can explore Bryce Canyon National Park, either on foot or by bicycle. A ticket covers you for seven days of admission and includes unlimited use of the park’s shuttle.
45 / 50
Vermont: Ben & Jerry's Factory Tour Price: $4 for an adult ticket Location: Waterbury, outside Montpelier Ben & Jerry's Factory is a must-see attraction in Vermont. For just $4, you can learn how one of the most popular ice cream brands creates its frozen treats. The facility also hosts free outdoor movie festivals during the summer.
46 / 50
Virginia: Doumar's Price: $7.30 for a Taylor Pork Roll Sandwich and a two-scoop BIG cone of ice cream Location: Norfolk If you're a fan of ice cream treats, Norfolk, Va., offers another spot to visit. Founded in 1905, Doumar's is credited with inventing the waffle cone, so it's not surprising that it has some of the best homemade ice cream. Additionally, this eatery serves up classic North Carolina-style barbecue.
47 / 50
Washington: Pike Place Market Price: Free. Prices vary by store. Location: Seattle A visit to Seattle's Pike Place Market can easily turn into an all-day affair. The market opens at 6 a.m. for breakfast and stays open until all the restaurants close, often as late as 1:30 a.m.Whether you're looking for fresh produce or unique crafts, Pike Place is your go-to spot in Seattle.
48 / 50
West Virginia: Palace of Gold Price: $9.50 for adult admission Location: Near the Pennsylvania border West Virginia’s Palace of Gold looks like an attraction straight out of India, and with good reason. The palace was built for Srila Prabhuapada, founder of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness. Completed in 1979, the Palace of Gold is an unusual yet popular attraction, bringing in more than 50,000 visitors per year.
49 / 50
Wisconsin: Wedl’s Hamburger Stand Price: $4.70 for a bacon cheeseburger Location: Jefferson The 100-year-old burger shack has gone through some name changes, but Wedl's Hamburger Stand continues to serve up excellent fresh-grilled sliders and ice cream, all at affordable prices.
50 / 50
Wyoming: Yellowstone National Park Price: $15 to enter on foot, bicycle or skis Location: Northwest Wyoming There are many things to do at Yellowstone National Park besides look at the geysers. Yellowstone is perfect for biking, especially during the fall on its pre-set cycling routes. Come winter, the park is ideal for cross-country skiing. Whether you're on foot, bike or skis, you'll only have to pay $15 to enjoy the scenery.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com