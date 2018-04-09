The attorney for a homeless man fighting a couple in court over the proceeds of a GoFundMe campaign said all the money raised is gone, says local reports.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Chris Fallon, the attorney for homeless man Johnny Bobbitt Jr., said he learned the money was missing following a call with attorneys for the couple who launched the fundraiser.

"It completely shocked me when I heard," Fallon said, reports the Inquirer.

No details have been offered on how the money was spent, reports ABC affiliate WPVI in Philadelphia.

Last week, a judge in New Jersey ordered the couple — Kate McClure and boyfriend Mark D'Amico — to hand over the $400,000 raised through GoFundMe.

The campaign started after Bobbitt gave McClure his last $20 after she was stranded without gas. The gesture led to viral fame, including the GoFundMe campaign raising more than $400,000 from 14,000 donors.

Since then, Bobbitt has expressed concerns the couple was using money from the campaign for travel and shopping sprees

Bobbitt's attorney claims he's only received $75,000 of the funds, while attorneys for the couple allege he's received $200,000, reports the Inquirer.

During an interview on "Megyn Kelly Today," McClure and D'Amico claim they didn't want to give Bobbitt all the money, fearing he would use it on drugs.

A hearing on the case is scheduled for Wednesday, reports WPVI.

