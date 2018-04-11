The collapse of a bar and restaurant’s roof and façade has sent at least one person to a hospital and temporarily trapped others inside, according the tweets from the Boston fire department and news outlets.

Boston police, firefighters and other emergency personnel responded to calls about the partial collapse of a one-story building in the Brighton neighborhood shortly before 3 p.m. EST.

The fire department confirmed injuries to two people and said all occupants from the commercial building on Harvard Avenue were safely evacuated.

The department’s tweet shows firefighters at a scene surrounded by building debris, including the sign of the Common Ground Bar and Grill.

The restaurant’s website refers to the establishment as “a neighborhood staple serving an ever-evolving selection of specialty craft beers and fresh, delicious comfort food 7 days a week.’’

