11 things to keep your New Years resolutions on track

H2O Coach / Jawbone

Fall is right around the corner. For some, that means a crisp breeze. For others, it means football season, back-to-school, or the last few months of the year.

No matter what fall means to you, it's another season to start fresh with resolutions, ideas and plans to finish out the year.

You could be trying to exercise more for a jump start on your New Year's resolution, begin a budget for the holiday season or simply plan your life out a little bit more. Whatever it is, or could be (there's always time to start), we've got you covered with some excellent products that will bring some fresh feeling to your fall.

With this list, you can flip on your football game or sip your pumpkin-spiced latte knowing you're on a productive path.

1. A Fitbit smart fitness watch to track your accomplishments

Get a better picture of how your efforts are paying off.

Fitbit

Fitbit fitness trackers have been on the market for a few years, and now their models are better than ever. The current crème de la crème of their lineup, the Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch, is the perfect exercise buddy as you set out toward checking off your New Year’s goals. It tracks heart rate, steps, calories burned, and the intensity of your workouts, and it even has GPS so you can map your routes if you're an outdoor runner like me. But it also connects to your phone so you can check texts, reminders, and more so you never miss a beat. It’s no surprise that this small wonder made our list of the best smartwatches of 2018.

Get the Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch on Amazon Starting at $164.95

2. A bottle that marks how much water you should drink every day

Cut that soda habit once and for all with a motivational water bottle to help you out.

H2O Coach

There’s hardly anybody out there who legitimately drinks enough water. Our schedules are jam-packed—how are we supposed to keep track of how much water we drink on top of everything else? This cool water bottle takes the guesswork out of it, with lines that mark how much water you should be drinking by certain times, along with a reminder to refill. Plus, it has inspiring words on it that can nudge you to finish that H2O.

Get the H2O Coach Motivational Water Bottle on Amazon for $19.97

3. A box of affirmation cards to help you believe in yourself

Encourage yourself to stay on track and make healthy, positives changes.

Suzi Barrett / Naomi Sloman

Knock Knock, the brand that makes funny yet motivating paper products and notebooks, now purveys affirmation cards that will convince you that you’re a super amazing human being when you're not really feeling it on your own. This set focuses on love and relationships and contains 50 affirmations that you can say out loud every day, or read whenever you need that little boost. Keep your favorites in your wallet or share them with loved ones to spread the positivity.

Get the Affirmators! Love & Relationships Affirmation Cards on Amazon for $7.74

4. A wall-mounted rack to organize cleaning supplies and tools

An organized home reduces stress and lets you focus on your other goals.

Anybest

There are way too many areas in our homes that can stand to be better organized. Rome wasn’t built in a day, so when it comes to organization, it’s best to work in stages. Start by organizing that random closet full of mops, brooms and tools with this handy-dandy wall-mounted storage rack. Now you’ll be able to fix and clean those other things, because you’ll know where all your supplies are.

Get the Utility Wall-Mounted Tool Rack on Amazon for $10.99

5. A sleep and activity tracker that links to an app

Learn more about your sleep and activity patterns so you can start to make healthy changes.

Jawbone

If you prefer a clip-on fitness tracker to a wrist version, look no further than the latest from Jawbone, a slick yet very inexpensive tracker that connects with an app where you can see how many calories you’ve burned, how many hours you’ve slept and you can even enter in your foods for that day as well. Getting healthy never looked so smart or stylish.

Get the Jawbone Up Activity Sleep Tracker on Amazon starting at $16.47

6. A set of forms that can guide you through your budget

Simplify your finances by keep track of everything on paper.

Natalie Rebecca Designs

Setting a budget is the least-enjoyable activity in the world. Well, at least it’s a close second to sticking to that budget. You can make the process a little less painful with the help of these charming forms that look so nice you'll be excited to fill them out. In this pack, you’ll find six inserts for your account information, two bill tracker inserts, and four “Debt Snowball” inserts in which you’ll finally face down that debt once and for all.

Get the Bill Payment Tracker for the Happy Planner on Amazon for $15.95

7. A colorful yoga mat to brighten up your workouts

Yoga is better and more relaxing when you have a good mat.

Yoga Design Lab

Light up your workout with a yoga mat that makes you happy every time you look at it. In lively colors with geometric shapes, this mat also goes to work, with a 2-in-1 design that has a non-slip towel-style top for better grip, ideal for those hot yoga classes.

Get the THE COMBO YOGA MAT by YOGA DESIGN LAB on Amazon for $68

8. An app that delivers fresh workouts every day

Skip the crowded gyms and get your sweat on at home.

Daily Burn

Doing the same workout time and time again can get just plain boring. This app, which you can download for free, features a brand-new workout every morning, every day. Each workout is available for 24 hours, so you can squeeze it in on your schedule. Choose 15 minutes or an hour, and chush those fitness goals.

Get the Daily Burn—Streaming Workout Videos on Amazon for free

9. A fitness program that’s actually fun

Find a workout you'll look forward to.

Zumba Fitness

Zumba has been around for a while, and for good reason. The creators figured out a way to turn dancing in our living rooms (something we’re probably doing anyway) into a legit fitness routine. This set will have you grooving to the whole program, and contains 10 DVDs, a crossbody bag, and the “Zumba Rizer” to stand on during workouts for extra toning.

Get Zumba Fitness Incredible Results on Amazon for $31.15

10. A planner with a spiritual side

Organize your life with a simple, beautiful planner.

Danielle LaPorte

Danielle LaPorte is an author with many devotees. One of her best-loved books, The Desire Map, is now a planner for those who want to dig a bit deeper into their days. While scheduling, you can answer the question, "how to do I want to feel today?" with prompts, reminders, and soulful words that can help you look at your day in a whole new way.

Get The Desire Map Planner from Danielle LaPorte on Amazon

11. A t-shirt to motivate you to get out of bed and head to the gym

We all need a little extra motivation to stay on track sometimes.

Unknown

We know you’re awesome. Your friends know you’re awesome. But do you know you’re awesome? Wear a reminder on your shirt and take that inspiration with you to the gym, to run errands or, when you head off to dreamland. No matter what your New Year’s resolution is, this shirt is there to support you.

Get the Wake Up and Be Awesome Inspirational T-Shirt on Amazon for $17.95

