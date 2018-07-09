Most travelers in the United Kingdom will be familiar with, and probably visit, the British Museum, the National Gallery and the Tate Modern. GoCompare.com sought to unearth the most under-appreciated visitor attractions.
The site used visitor attraction data from Visit England, Visit Wales, the Moffat Centre's Visitor Attraction Monitor (Scotland) and Nisra (Northern Ireland) to determine the least-visited venues in the U.K. It then cross-referenced only those places in the lower 20 percent by their percentage of excellent ratings on TripAdvisor.
The result is a set of attractions with rave reviews and minimal crowds. See GoCompare's picks for the U.K.'s hidden gems below, and explore the attractions in the slideshow above.