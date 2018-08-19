(ALLTHEMOMS.com) - In the summer of 1518, a dancing plague descended on the streets of Strasbourg in what was then the Holy Roman Empire.

The afflicted took to the streets, dancing continuously for many days and nights. Some dancers collapsed or even died from heart attack, stroke and exhaustion. The cause remains a mystery.

In the summer of 2018, exactly 500 years later, another dancing plague has appeared in homes across America. But the cause is no mystery.

It's Fortnite

If you're unfamiliar with the game, allow me, an expert in that I have a son who plays as much as he's allowed and nearly fell into a catatonic state when his computer caught a two-week case of Blue Screen of Death, to explain:

Fortnite is a "free" battle royale game in which players shout at their screens and beg their parents for money to upgrade game packages whenever developers release new "seasons."

As best as I can tell, new seasons are released whenever developers run out of toilet paper on their yachts and are forced to buy entirely new boats.

Oh, and also, Fortnite avatars dance. A lot.

Some of the dance moves, or "emotes," are free. Others are purchased in upgrade packages. Almost all of them are reenacted compulsively in my living room whenever the boy isn't on his computer.

And apparently in the living rooms of every other family in America, according to Facebook.

My kid's go-to move is "Orange Justice," which vaguely resembles a person rhythmically flailing for a wallet ("Is it in my hip pocket? Maybe it's in my shirt?") just long enough to give someone else the chance to pick up the check.

But there's also "Floss," in which the dancers mime drawing an invisible string between their legs. This move was demonstrated with stiff efficiency in what might have been the longest 180 seconds of my life during last spring's talent show at my kids' school.

And so many more. "Boneless." "Hype." "Wiggle." And "Fresh," a shameless rip-off of Carlton's sick dance moves from "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air."

I don't think my kid even notices he's doing it anymore. The dance moves just happen unconsciously. Like breathing or putting the empty cereal box back on the counter instead of in the garbage.

It happens in the kitchen. In line at the grocery store. In my front yard during first-day-of-school pictures (the boy's upraised "Hype" fist perfectly covers the face of his perturbed sister).

I suppose at a time when childhood obesity is a growing concern, it's not the worst thing in the world for a game to inspire kids to get up and move. Also, it's only 53 percent as annoying as bottle-flipping.

Friends across the country have reported similar stories of compulsive emoting as they learn that their kid is not actually coming down with a seizure disorder.

We just comment on each other's posts: "Fortnite?"And they reply: "Fortnite."

And then we all hand over our credit cards to the kids because another season has just started.

Those yachts aren't going to buy themselves.

