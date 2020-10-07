It happened Thursday afternoon on I-70 west of the Cambridge City exit.

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind — Indiana State Police say a fiery crash on I-70 near Richmond killed two teenagers and two children Thursday evening.

It happened just after 5 p.m. in a construction zone just west of the Cambridge City exit, and involved two trucks and passenger car, two of which were on fire when police arrived.

Police identified the dead as Anesa Noel Acosta, 15; Quintin Michael McGowan, 13; Brekkin Riley Bruce, 8 and Trentin Beau Bruce, 6. All four were in the passenger car and died at the scene.

The driver of the car was identified as Aaron Bruce, 34, from Kansas City, Missouri. He was pulled out by a passerby and flown to Indianapolis in critical condition with burns.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter, the truck driven by Corey Withrow, 31 of Camden, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on I-70 when it struck Bruce's Chevy Malibu from behind. Witnesses told investigators Withrow’s semi was driving erratically just before the crash.

Confirmed Fatalities in I-70 Crash https://t.co/oDseOB3GXP — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) July 10, 2020

Thomas Flaherty, 57, of Springfield, Ohio was driving the semi ahead of Bruce and the force of the impact from Withrow's truck pushed Bruce's care under Flaherty's semi, causing the fire.

Flaherty was not hurt.

Withrow got out of his burning truck and was not seriously injured.

Preliminary toxicology reports indicated that Withrow had multiple drugs in his system.

He's now facing four counts of Reckless Homicide, four counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death, and another count of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Bodily Injury.