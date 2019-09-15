LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating the disappearance of a 64-year-old Indiana man believed to be in extreme danger.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Henry “Hank” A. Schneider, a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Schneider was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Schneider is missing from Marion, Indiana, which is 85 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, September 14 at 10 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Henry “Hank” A. Schneider, contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 668-8168 or 911.