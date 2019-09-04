CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking help from the public in locating 87-year-old Delmer Thomas Curry, also known as Tom Curry.

Curry was last seen at his home, in the 1400 block of Smith Ridge Road in Campbellsville, Ky., on April 1 around 4:30 p.m. No one has heard from him since then.

A Golden Alert was issued on April 2. He is 5’6”, 130 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair.

“As far as we know, he does not have his glasses on, or his boots or his hat,” his niece Diana Evans said on Friday, four days since his disappearance.

Authorities have been searching for Curry since he was declared missing around 7:30 Tuesday morning.

“It’s probably roughly about 3,000 acres that we’ve searched,” Campbellsville Fire Chief Chris Taylor said. “Luckily, a lot of this is field, so it’s real easily searchable, but we’ve used several different methods. We’ve even searched the lake within a couple miles away. So we’ve searched 14 miles of shoreline to rule out that possibility also.”

Neighbors across the street apparently brought food to Curry’s house the day before he went missing. Donald Skaggs was the last person to see him.

“He seemed like his usual self. The only thing I said was odd was he didn't come straight over like he normally does. It was like 25 minutes or so before he came,” Skaggs explained.

Skaggs said he also complained of lack of sleep the night before.

The next day, Skaggs said his wife noticed the lights to Curry’s home were still on early in the morning which was unusual.

“So I called. No answer.”

Skaggs said the door was unlocked. Other neighbors noticed he left behind his shoes and his glasses. Investigators said they're exploring all possibilities

There was a possible sighting early Tuesday morning. Police have not confirmed if it was, in fact, Curry, but someone told officials they saw a man that looked like Curry wandering the streets around 4 in the morning on Tuesday. Police are looking into this.

His family isn’t sure that was him. Evans said he is scared of the dark and sticks to a routine.

“Once he put his chickens in at 6, Tom went to the house and he locked his doors and that's where he stayed until it was daylight the next morning,” Evans said.

Curry had just started planting in his vegetable garden the Saturday before he disappeared.

“I would hope that he would be brought back alive, and he's safe and I just hope he's found,” Evans said.

If anyone has any contact or knows his whereabouts, please contact the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 270-465-4351.