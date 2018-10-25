VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A ship based out of Hampton Roads was damaged in the heavy seas of the North Atlantic earlier this week, forcing the amphibious dock landing ship to return to port in Iceland, the Navy announced Wednesday.

The U.S. 6th Fleet said that the well deck and several landing craft boats aboard the USS Gunston Hall (LSD-44) were damage Monday evening.

Several sailors were injured, but have since been treated and are back on duty.

The ship is currently at port in Reykjavik, Iceland, undergoing a damage assessment.

Another ship, the USS New York (LPD-21), also returned to port as a precautionary measure.

Both ships were expected to participate in upcoming NATO training exercises, called Trident Juncture. It's no longer clear if either ship will be able to do so.

Last week, the Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) became the first US Navy aircraft carrier to enter the Arctic Circle in more than 25 years. It, too, is expected to participate in Trident Juncture exercises.

The U.S. along with 29 NATO partner countries, plus Finland and Sweden, are participating in Trident Juncture. Fifty aircraft, 65 ships, and 50,000 troops in all are participating.

The USS Gunston Hall is homeported at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach. It left on its latest deployment earlier this month.

