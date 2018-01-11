A child found a thumbtack in a Tootsie Roll while trick-or-treating Wednesday on Halloween in Blackman Township, just outside of Jackson, authorities said.

The Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety posted on Facebook Thursday morning warning parents to throw out any candy received while trick-or-treating in the Birdland subdivision off Lansing Avenue in Blackman Township.

The child's mother posted a photo of the candy on social media, according to WILX-TV (Channel 10).

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press