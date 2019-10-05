LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Reward or bribe? Some Louisvillians are now debating on social media after a tweet from a local councilman promised a steak dinner for writing citations, and a state representative called him out.

Metro Councilman Brandon Coan shared an article from the Courier Journal on Friday morning in a tweet about his recently passed ordinance for littering. The ordinance classifies littering as a civil offense and will set a fine for littering between $125 and $250. The fine can be waived for community service by the code enforcement board.

Fines would be paid to Louisville Metro Government, with any code enforcement officer--whether a police officer or peace officer--holding the ability to write the fine.

Councilman Coan tweeted "I will buy a @JeffRubys steak dinner for the @LMPD or any other peace officer who issues the most littering citations between now and the end of the year."

State Representative Attica Scott then responded to the tweet, quoting it and saying, "No, Councilman, encouraging or giving incentives for competitive policing is dangerous for some of us. In reality, that kind of policing will hurt neighborhoods like mine, not yours; people who look like me, not you."

While Representative Scott is calling this move dangerous, a local businessman is offering to sweeten the pot. Dan Borsch, owner of Burger Boy, quoted the tweet and added "I'll raise your offer and give the @lmpd officer a free meal every week for a year at the Burger Boy Diner!"

We've reached out to both involved parties. Councilman Coan's office said he is booked for the day with no availability, but we're still waiting to hear from Representative Scott. We also reached out to the communications director for the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney to ask about the legalities of the tweet, but have not heard a response.