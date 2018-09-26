LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Monitoring the city's most violent criminals can be a challenging job, and without a full staff, it can even be dangerous. Louisville Metro Corrections is renewing its recruitment efforts in an attempt to fill nearly 60 open positions.

LMDC Officer Katelyn Wilkinson said, "It adds to the stress absolutely. It's more inmates than officers."

She said, "I’m proud to be a part of this community. I'm proud to be part of Louisville Metro Corrections."

Wilkinson is quick to admit it isn't always easy and something like a bad day in court could lead to a disaster in the dorms.

"When you go home, you know you made another day. You're safe. You're sound,” Wilkinson said.

It’s Wilkinson’s life and the lives of the men and women who stay inside that are at the forefront of the renewed recruiting efforts.

There are nearly 60 open positions in an operation that requires 474 officers. There are more than 2,000 inmates inside a jail designed for 1,800.

It's overcrowded and it's understaffed.

"Getting the job done on a daily basis- it’s difficult- it’s more difficult on some day than others but we need the right people to see our efforts and come to us,” FOP Lodge 77 Union President Tracy Dotson, said.

That’s why they've invested in eight new ads you’re sure to see all over the city, on the back of TARC buses.

"This design of using bus advertising is designed to get into neighborhoods, to get into every zip code and let everyone know about a great opportunity to join the criminal justice community,” LMDC Assistant Director Steve Durham said.

The hope is new faces will see the signs and decide to reach out.

