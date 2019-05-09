LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A woman connected to one of Kentuckiana's most notorious murder cases is now out of prison.

The Indiana Department of Corrections confirms Melinda Loveless has been released.

In 1992, Loveless and three others beat, tortured and burned 12-year-old Shanda Sharer in the area of Madison, Indiana. Loveless organized the crime after she came to believe Sharer had stolen her girlfriend.

It's an image many in Kentuckiana remember: young girls being walked into the courthouse in Madison, Indiana.

Through the years Shanda’s parents told WHAS11 they had trouble wrapping their heads around how four teens--Loveless, Laurie Tackett, Toni Lawrence and Hope Rippey--could commit such a savage act as kidnapping, torturing for hours and eventually killing their daughter.

The other three of Shandra Sharer’s killers had previously been released, with Laurie Tackett’s 2018 release leaving Loveless as the only one left in prison until today.

Loveless is being supervised by Kentucky Probation and Parole.