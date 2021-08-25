A fan paid $5 to break up with his girlfriend on the scoreboard at Akron's Canal Park.

AKRON, Ohio — A man paid $5 to send a scoreboard message at an Akron baseball game to break up with his girlfriend on Saturday.

While the seventh-inning scoreboard messages sponsored by Ohio Amish Country during Saturday's game between the Akron RubberDucks and Harrisburg Senators were filled with the traditional well wishes, one, in particular, stood out.

As chronicled by ESPN's Daniela Marulanda, a fan named Tim used his fan shout-out to send a message that read: "Alyssa, this relationship is OVER. -Tim."

Imagine getting broken up like this pic.twitter.com/2jnzqYqueN — Daniela Marulanda (@dani_phantom10) August 21, 2021

RubberDucks creative services coordinator Jack Haines confirmed to our news partners at WKYC that the message, which has since gone viral on social media, is real and that the fan who purchased it paid $5 to do so.

He was unable, however, to verify the identities of either Tim or Alyssa.

"We don't know Tim or Alyssa right now," Haines said. "Fan shoutouts are submitted without us asking for any type of ID so we don't know who they are. Maybe our fans can help us."