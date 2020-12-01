MACON, Ga. — Emergency crews worked quickly Saturday night to extinguish a fire at the scene of a downtown Macon landmark after an apparent lightning strike.

Just after 8:40 p.m., Macon-Bibb Fire Department was sent to Grant’s Lounge on Poplar Street.

Bibb County EMA Director Spencer Hawkins is at the scene and says it appears that lightning struck the music venue. The venue was then safely evacuated.

Fire Chief Marvin Riggins says there was a fire on the top of the building that was extinguished using an aerial hose and lay hoses from the ground.

13WMAZ reporters at the scene reported damage to vehicles in the immediate vicinity of the lightning strike.

So far, there's no word on the condition of all the memorabilia inside the legendary venue.

WHAT IS GRANT'S LOUNGE?

Also known as the Original Home of Southern Rock, Edward Grant Sr. opened Grant's Lounge in 1971. That same year, Capricorn Records started booking its bands here.

He now owns his father’s place with his sister.

Back then, he says he never would have guessed that Grant's Lounge would be the birthplace of so many music legends.

“Groups like the Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and even Tom Petty played here for a whole week,” said Grant Jr.

People of all races, ages, and walks of life play to the same tune at Grant’s.

Every Wednesday night at Grant's Lounge is open mic night. If you want check it out, it usually starts around 9 p.m.

