LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — The Birds are here to stay--for at least another 30 days, that is.

The City of Louisville told WHAS11 it has offered a 30 day extension to its temporary agreement with Bird Rides, Inc, which placed the motorized dockless scooters in Louisville and other communities across the country. The scooters are dockless, can reach 15 miles per hour, and offer an alternative mode of transportation; however, they have also been controversial among drivers and pedestrians sharing the roadway with them.

The temporary agreement in Louisville was originally struck after concerns arose regarding rider safety, and the safety of other drivers on the road. The city said it is still hearing from frustrated citizens that Bird riders are often foregoing helmets and riding on the sidewalk, both of which are forbidden; however, the city also said it has heard from riders who are finding great benefit in having Bird scooters as a transportation option downtown.

Bird Scooters also told WHAS11 that it will accept the city's offer of a 30-day extension, and pledged to continue working to educate riders on safe scooter use. The app currently includes several graphics that cover general rules of the road, the importance of wearing a helmet, and safe places to ride and park the scooters. Bird currently offers free helmets to users (with a shipping fee). Riders are also required to snap a picture of their driver's license within the app, to prove they are at least 18 years of age.

A Bird spokesperson told WHAS11, in a statement:

“Rider education is very important for Bird, and we are committed to partnering with all cities to ensure that the community, and its visitors, safely embrace our affordable, environmentally friendly transportation option. We strive to improve and enhance the well-being of our riders and communities through concrete action, including: restricting the maximum speed of the vehicles, requiring riders to upload a driver’s license and confirm they are 18 or older, providing an in-app tutorial on how to ride a Bird and how to park it, and posting clear safety instructions on each Bird. Bird was also the first in the industry to offer free helmets to its riders. To date, Bird has distributed more than 40,000 free helmets to riders. Additionally, Bird recently formed the Global Safety Advisory Board, which will create, advise, and implement global programs, campaigns, and products to improve the safety of those riding Birds and other e-scooters.”

The temporary agreement between the city and Bird was originally set to expire September 8th, but will now last until at least October 8th as collaboration between the two continues to take place.

