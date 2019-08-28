LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is charged after police say he hit, choked and threatened to kill a woman.

Because she is the victim in this story, we will keep her identity hidden.

A judge read the arrest citation in its entirety Wednesday morning during Domonique Hughley's arraignment. He had bandages on his arms from where the victim says she shot him to escape.

Hughley shook his head several times in front of the judge this morning as she read the victim's statement to police.

The statement begins with the victim and Hughley driving down Dixie Highway.

The victim says Hughley got mad about something. She continues that he strangled her with one hand until she was light headed and her throat was sore.

Then when her car was at Wilson Avenue and 18th Street, she got out of the car and ran into the White Owl Liquor store.

She says Hughley drug her out of the store, put her in the rear of the car and started driving quickly and threatening to "mess everyone up."

The citation continues that she knew if they got on the highway, Hughley would kill her and her one-year-old son. She reached into the trunk of the car, grabbed a gun and shot Hughley in the arm.

We tried to find the victim in the citation but she was not home when we went to her address. Bond was set at $75,000 full cash. Hughley will appear in court again September 6th.