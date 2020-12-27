Winning Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky, $2 million won

A ticket sold in Princeton, KY Saturday yielded a $2 million win. The winner used a 'Power Play' option on the ticket to multiple their winnings by two.

PRINCETON, Kentucky — According to a release from the Kentucky Lottery, a winning Powerball ticket was sold in Princeton Saturday night.

The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers but no the Power Ball, winning the game's second prize.

However, the winner elected to pay an additional $1 for the Power Play option on the ticket, and with last night’s Power Play number of two, that meant any non-jackpot prize would be multiplied by two.

The normal prize for matching all five white ball winning numbers but not the Powerball is $1 million but, thanks to their $1 investment in the Power Play option, that prize is now multiplied to $2 million.

The winning Powerball numbers from last night’s drawing:

10-24-27-35-53 and a Powerball of 18.

If the player had matched the Powerball, they would’ve won last night’s jackpot of $341 million.

According to the Kentucky Lottery’s Senior Vice President of Communications Chip Polston, lottery security staff will execute a series of security checks at the retailer Monday morning where the winning ticket was sold.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville.

“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire,” Polston said.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, ticket claims of this size are being handled by appointment only. The winner will need to contact the lottery’s claims office at 800-937-8946 to set up an appointment to claim their prize.

