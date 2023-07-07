'My heart kind of stopped': Fairdale man wins $225K playing Cash Ball 225

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, told lottery officials he plays Cash Ball 225 daily and picks his own numbers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Fairdale man's day got a whole lot better after he won $225,000 from playing Kentucky Lottery's Cash Ball 225.



According to a press release, the winning ticket matched the four white balls and the Cash Ball to win the game’s top prize in the July 1 drawing.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, took the ticket back to Best Stop Food Mart on Blue Lick Road in Louisville, the same store where it was purchased, to check it.

That's when he saw $225,000 pop up on the screen.

“I was scanning my tickets and saw that pop-up. I thought maybe something was wrong with the machine,” he said. “I checked it two or three times to make sure and I gave it to the teller and let her check it on the machine.”

She was able to confirm he was a winner!

“My heart kind of stopped… I just couldn’t believe it,” he said.

He told lottery officials he plays Cash Ball 225 daily and picks his own numbers.

“The twenty-two is my son’s birthday and I like the way the other numbers sound,” he said.

The man walked away with a check for $160,875 after taxes.



Officials said Best Stop Food Mart will receive $2,250 for selling the ticket.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.