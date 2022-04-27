CHECK YOUR TICKETS: Million-dollar Powerball winner sold in Indiana

While the $473.1 million Powerball jackpot was won by someone in Arizona, the Hoosier Lottery says a million-dollar winner was sold in Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — Someone in Indiana is holding onto a million-dollar Powerball ticket.

The Hoosier Lottery reports a Powerball ticket that matched all five white balls was sold somewhere in the state for Wednesday's $473.1 million drawing. It was not immediately known where the ticket was sold.

The winning ticket is worth $1 million before taxes. Whoever bought the ticket did not pay extra for the Power Play option, which would have doubled the prize amount.

Another ticket sold in Indiana matched four out of five numbers, plus the Powerball, for a $50,000 prize. In all, the Hoosier Lottery reported 18,503 tickets sold in the state for Wednesday's drawing won at least $4.

According to the Powerball website, a winning jackpot ticket matching all five numbers plus the Powerball was sold in Arizona. The owner of that ticket will collect nearly a half-billion dollars before taxes.

The winning numbers in the April 27 drawing were 11-36-61-62-68. The Powerball was 4 and the Power Play multiplier was 2x.

In addition to the million-dollar winner in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery reported an additional $132,452 was won by tickets sold in the state for Wednesday's drawing.

Wednesday's winner marks the third time this year a winning jackpot ticket has been sold in the Powerball drawing. Two tickets sold in California and Wisconsin shared $632.6 million in January and one ticket in Connecticut won $185.3 million.

The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Indiana has sold 39 jackpot-winning tickets in Powerball's 30-year history, the most of any state.