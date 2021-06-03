$1 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Louisville

“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire,” Kentucky Lottery President and CEO, Mary Harville, said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Kentucky Lottery, A ticket sold in Louisville for last night’s Mega Millions drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers winning the game’s second prize of $1 million.

The winning Mega Millions number from last night’s drawing are 10, 11, 17, 27, 54 with a Mega Ball of 20.

If the ticket holder had also matched the Mega Ball number of 20, they would have won $55 million.

Beginning Monday, lottery officials will execute a series of security checks at the retailer where the winning ticket was sold. Once those checks are cleared, the name of the retailer will be released.

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville.

The winner will need to contact the lottery’s claims office at 800-937-8946 to set up an appointment to claim their prize.

