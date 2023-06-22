'This is not a joke': Louisville woman wins $50K playing Powerball

“This was an answer to some prayers we were needing."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman was shocked after finding out she won $50,000 playing Powerball.

According to a press release, Nicole Workman didn't get to scan her Powerball ticket for the June 5 drawing until last week when she scanned her ticket at Kroger and saw $50,000 appear on the monitor.

“I was like, ‘What, is this real?’” “I went through, and I had to do it (scan) again. Oh my gosh, I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Workman told lottery officials she went online to the Kentucky Lottery’s website later that night to pull up the winning numbers.

“When I saw my numbers there, it was extra validation," she said. “I took a picture really quick. This is not a joke!”

The $8 Powerball ticket that Workman bought was the first set that matched the four white ball numbers -- and the Powerball to win the game’s third prize.

She received a check from lottery headquarters for $35,750 after taxes, the release said.

Workman told officials she and her husband had recently undergone some home repairs, so the extra money will be put towards those expenses.

“This was an answer to some prayers we were needing,” she said.

Officials said the Kroger located on 291 N. Hubbards Lane will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

