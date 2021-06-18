Louisville man wins nearly $250,000 on Kentucky Lottery's Fast Play game

Kentucky Lottery said it was the man's first time playing Beat the Dealer, the newest Fast Play game.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville man who requested to remain anonymous won nearly $250,000 playing the Kentucky Lottery's newest Fast Play game, Beat the Dealer, for the first time.

Kentucky Lottery said the man purchased a $5 Beat the Dealer Fast Play ticket at J&C Gas Station on Manslick Road June 15, discovering moments later that he won $249,745. The game's jackpot at the time was $499,490.

"I walked back to check the ticket when I saw I’d won $249,745. I almost fainted," he told lottery officials. "I didn’t waste any time. I came straight to the Lottery’s headquarters."

The man who won told officials he's been playing Fast Play since it launched, but said it was the first time he played Beat the Dealer, which started May 25.

After taxes, the man received a check for $177,319. He said he plans to fix up his vehicle and take a trip to the beach. J&C Gas will receive $2,497 for selling the winning ticket.

Fast Play is a series of games that have instant cash prizes and a rolling jackpot. The price point purchased determines how much of the jackpot is won, so because the man bought a $5 ticket, he won 50% of the jackpot on his ticket.

