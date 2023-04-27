'I was sitting there in shock': Woman receives early birthday gift by winning $140K in Kentucky Lottery

Hanna Turner told officials she plans to pay off debt, specifically her student loans.

UNION, Kentucky — A Kentucky woman received an early birthday present from the Kentucky Lottery after winning $140,000 on an Instant Play game she played online last Friday.

Lottery officials say Hanna Turner was sitting on the couch when she pulled up the Kentucky Lottery app on her phone and added $100 to her lottery account.

“I really only like to play the Emoti Collect games. They’re my favorite,” she told officials.

Lottery officials say Turner wagered $20 on the Emoti Collect Vacation Riches game when, on the last spin on the play, she saw on the screen that she won the $140,000 top prize.

“My mouth just like dropped to the floor and I was sitting there in shock,” she said.

Turner told officials she ran into the room where her boyfriend was sleeping.

“I said, 'Wake up, wake up, wake up, I just won $140,000!' He thought it was a joke. I was like, no, I really did,” she said.

Lottery officials say she and her boyfriend drove to lottery headquarters on Monday where she received a check for $100,100, after taxes.

“We literally turned on music and danced all day, until I had to go to work.” “It was so weird. We were on a high,” Turner said. “My birthday is coming up, so early birthday present for me.”

She told officials she plans to pay off debt, specifically her student loans. Turner added that she and her boyfriend have been wanting to see Morgan Wallen in concert, so they plan to make that dream a reality later this fall.

