Winning Powerball ticket prompts Caldwell County man to retire

The man, who bought the ticket in Princeton, said he has used the same combination for several years after seeing a movie where a character used the same numbers.

PRINCETON, Kentucky — According to the Kentucky Lottery, a man, who had a $2 million winning Powerball ticket, is using the money to retire.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at a Max Fuel Xpress in Princeton Dec. 26. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Power Ball, winning the game's second prize.

However, the winner elected to pay an additional $1 for the Power Play option on the ticket, and with a Power Play number of two, that meant any non-jackpot prize would be multiplied by two.

“I thought I was having a heart attack,” he told lottery officials after discovering he had a winning ticket.

The Caldwell County man said he had been playing the same set of numbers for several years.

He said the winning combination came from a movie where the main character wins the lottery with the same set of numbers.

The winning Powerball numbers from the drawing:

10-24-27-35-53 and a Powerball of 18.

After taxes, the Princeton man received a check for $1.4 million.

“It’s pure luck,” he said.

According to the release, the man had retired but went back to work three years ago. Now, with his winnings, he has retired for good. He said he looks forward to being able to spend more time with family.

