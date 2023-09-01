'Luckiest man in the world': Kentucky man wins $500K in lottery vending machine at Meijer

“I saw a few guys sitting down and gave them $100 each and told them, ‘Merry Christmas!’" Daniel Reffitt said after he won.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky man's day sure got a whole lot better after a last-minute decision Sunday.

According to a news release, Daniel Reffitt was leaving the Meijer on Houston Road in Florence when he walked past a Kentucky Lottery vending machine and decided to purchase a ticket.

Reffitt told lottery officials his initial thought was to buy a Fast Play ticket, but he ended up buying a Precious Metals Titanium Scratch-off ticket.

“I was reaching to press the button to buy the Fast Play ticket, then I thought, ‘Nevermind’ and bought the other ticket," he said.

Officials said Reffitt scratched the ticket off while in the store and he ended up scratching the winning numbers and the game's top prize of $500,000.

Once Reffitt realized he had won, he gave a gift to the workers that were by him.

“I saw a few guys sitting down and gave them $100 each and told them, ‘Merry Christmas!’" he said.

Reffitt said the first thing he did with the winning ticket was take a selfie with it.

Lottery officials said the first person he told that he won was his wife.

“You’re the luckiest man in the world,” was her first thought.

After taxes Reffitt received a check for $357,500. He told lottery officials he plans to pay some bills with his winnings.

Officials said Meijer will receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.