Kentucky Lottery vendor software error leads to false winning tickets

Tickets sold on Oct. 18-19 led players to believe they had winning tickets for the "Tic Tac Cash" game. Lottery officials say about 500 tickets were affected.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a press release, Kentucky Lottery officials say a vendor software issue affecting some vending machines caused tickets for a game to have images which were not part of the game.

The tickets sold on Oct. 18-19 led players to believe they had winning tickets when they had not won or won a different prize.

The game affected by the error, "Tic Tac Cash," is part of the Fast Play games series. Fast Play games are printed at a terminal or vending machine, and work much like scratch-off tickets so players know immediately if they win.

Tickets that were printed in error contained images not in the game, including double exclamation marks and half a star with a single exclamation mark.

Kentucky Lottery officials say about 500 tickets were printed with the erroneous images and sales were halted for tickets before noon on Monday.

The tickets when scanned though did show the correct prize amount for that play.

A software fix was put in place later that day in the vending machines affected by the issue.

According to Kentucky State Law, no prizes will be awarded to those who won prizes due to the error.

Kentucky Lottery operations (KRS 154A.110) states, “No prize shall be paid arising from claimed tickets … that are produced or issued in error.”

Kentucky Lottery did not disclose where the affected tickets were purchased.

However, players that were affected by the error should email the Kentucky Lottery at help@kylottery.com or call customer service hotline at 877-789-4532.

If you received one of these "bad" tickets reach out to WHAS11 via email at assign@whas11.com.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.