Kentucky man runs late-night errand for chocolate, ends up winning $50K

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While a Kentucky man was running a late-night errand for his wife, he decided to purchase a scratch-off ticket -- and ended up winning $50,000.

Jason Dunn told lottery officials his wife was "feeling down" and "craving chocolate" late one night, so he went to Flaherty’s Service Center in Vine Grove to buy her some. While he was there, he decided to buy the 500X Scratch-off ticket.

“I only buy tickets every now and then when I have extra money,” Dunn said. “This was my first time buying the $50 ticket.”

Officials said he got in the car and scratched the first number of the ticket, which revealed that he had won $5,000.

“I called my wife and said, ‘we won some money, I don’t know how much yet,'" Dunn said.

He told lottery officials that his wife didn’t believe him, so he went home to finish scratching the ticket with her.

As the ticket started to reveal more prizes, officials said Dunn knew he’d won a large amount.

“My wife got out the calculator and started adding everything up,” he said.

The winning ticket revealed he did indeed win the game’s $50,000 prize.

Dunn said he put the ticket on his dresser to make sure his "kids couldn’t spill anything on it."

Lottery officials said he drove to their headquarters last Friday, taking home a check for $35,750 after taxes.

James Dunn plans to buy a car for his recently-graduated son and help him with the expenses of moving out. He then plans to put the rest of the money in savings.

Flaherty’s Service Center will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket, officials said.

