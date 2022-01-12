Hours after giving birth to a baby girl, Brenda Hernandez Gomez won a $100,000 Powerball prize thanks to help from her two sons.

CONCORD, N.C. — Brenda Gomez Hernandez won't soon forget Nov. 9, 2022. Not only did she give birth to a baby girl, but she also won a $100,000 Powerball prize.

Just hours after going into labor, Hernandez matched all four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. Her prize doubled when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

"I feel like she brought me my luck," Hernandez said. "I'm so thankful."

The 28-year-old housekeeper bought her $3 Quick Pick ticket from the QuikTrip on Warren C. Coleman Boulevard in Concord. Her winning numbers had a deep, personal meaning for Hernandez.

"I have two sons and I used their birthdays to pick my numbers," she said.

After taxes, Hernandez brought home $65,015. She plans to use a large amount of the winnings on a house.

This Saturday's Powerball drawing has an $81 million jackpot worth $42.1 million in cash. Powerball is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying tickets at retail locations or with online play through the NC Lottery website.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

