Kentucky man wins big in lottery after asking clerk which ticket to choose

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An avid Brandenburg lottery player just received the win of a lifetime.

Scott Fraley has a daily routine of going to the Doe Valley Express every morning to check his lottery tickets hoping for a big win.

That particular morning, lottery officials said he hoped for a "life-changing Mega Millions win."

Little did he know, a different surprise was in store.

"I was just standing there, contemplating whether to play the Break Fort Knox ticket or something else," Fraley said.

He said he asked the clerk behind the counter for her advice on which ticket to choose. Based on her recommendation, he chose the $50,000 CA$H Scratch-off ticket.

When he began to scratch off the ticket he initially scratched off the number 26 in the center, followed by the remaining digits. When Fraley revealed the amount he had won, he was shocked – a whopping $50,000!

Even though Fraley had been a regular player of lottery games, this was his first big win.

Lottery officials said he visited the Kentucky Lottery headquarters the same day to claim his winnings.

"I was kinda shocked, to be honest with you," Fraley said.

He said he was going to put the winnings in the bank and pay off "a bill or two" with it.

After taking pictures with his new big check, Fraley said he couldn’t wait to bring it home to share with his daughter.

Officials said Doe Valley Express will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

