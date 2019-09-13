LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Zoo officials say they found a dead, wild bat that has tested positive for rabies.

That bat was found near the Tiger Taiga exhibit on Monday.

Officials said the bad was not part of their animal collection and they don’t believe there was any direct human contact.

However, out of caution, The Department of Public Health and Wellness is encouraging anyone who may have touched the bad or handled it in any way to contact them for consideration of administering a post-exposure rabies vaccine.

That number is (502) 574-6675.

