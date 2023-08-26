Zoneton Fire Protection District dedicates new ladder truck

It has been years in the making. The department said the new truck will replace a model that has been in use since 1996.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — The Zoneton Fire Protection District is celebrating a new vehicle in its fleet.

The department dedicated its new ladder truck on Saturday, and it is something they said has been years in the making.

The new truck replaces a 1996 model. They said the old truck will be retired but could be back in service for use at another fire department.

The ceremony included a blessing from the chaplain, remarks from Chief Kevin Moulton and spraying down the truck with water from one its replacing.

The new ladder truck will be housed at Station One to serve the growing area which includes a new hospital, several warehouses and manufacturing facilities.

