SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Firefighters in Zoneton are used to helping people but on Sunday, they came to the rescue of two deer.

The fire department said it received the call around 1 p.m. about the deer stuck in a flooded basement at a home currently under construction.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they had to climb into the water, pick up the animals and then use a tarp to get them out.

After about 20 minutes, both deer were out safely and they went off on their merry way.

